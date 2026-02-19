CyberQ Group

From Birmingham to the world: Award Winning CyberQ Group begins three-continent growth tour

Cybersecurity is at a turning point. This mission is about building long-term partnerships and raising the standard of cyber resilience across three regions. ” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , the award-winning cybersecurity specialist and a Global RegTech100 member for 2026, has announced a month-long international growth mission across India, South East Asia and South Africa.The announcement follows CyberQ Group being shortlisted for the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) Digital Revolutionary 2026 award, recognising the company’s role in driving cyber innovation from the West Midlands.Supported by venture capital investment, CyberQ Group is taking its Birmingham-built Cyber capability into some of the world’s fastest-growing digital trade routes, helping organisations strengthen cyber resilience as threats and regulatory expectations continue to rise.India Trade Mission (22rd – 28th February)The tour begins in India, where CEO Chris Woods will join West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker on a strategic trade mission focused on strengthening economic ties and supporting long-term collaboration following the 2025 UK-India Free Trade Agreement. During the visit, CyberQ Group will meet with organisations involved in smart city programmes and critical infrastructure projects, exploring how to reduce cyber risk and improve resilience as India accelerates its digital transformation.Philippines (1st - 8th March)CyberQ Group will then travel to Manila to build on its established presence in South East Asia.Chris Woods will host a town hall at the company’s Manila hub, reinforcing CyberQ Group’s commitment to its people and continued leadership development. The visit will also support the ongoing integration of the Philippines-based team into the company’s global operating model, helping deliver round-the-clock monitoring and response for clients.UK–Africa Tech Immersion: South Africa (16th - 21th March)The tour concludes in South Africa, where CyberQ Group has been selected for the UK–Africa Tech Immersion: South Africa Trade Mission, a government-backed programme supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade. In South Africa, CyberQ Group will focus on expanding its client base in safety-critical sectors, including financial services and energy, while continuing to develop specialist capability within its South African Security Operations Centre.Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group, said: “Cybersecurity is at a turning point. This mission is about building long-term partnerships and raising the standard of cyber resilience across three regions. We are proud of our West Midlands roots, but our work is global. We help organisations improve cyber maturity and stay resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”For more information, visit cyberqgroup.com or https://linktr.ee/CyberQGroup About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is an elite cybersecurity services provider and Global RegTech100 member, specialising in cyber resilience. Headquartered at in Birmingham, the company operates a follow-the-sun model with hubs in the UK, the Philippines and South Africa, supporting clients in high-stakes environments worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.