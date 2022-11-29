Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of The Board

As one of the strongest global players in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam proudly celebrates its 87th anniversary.

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam goes global in production and innovation, with its products exported to more than 150 countries from 45 facilities with its more than 24,000 employees. The Company carries the legacy, vision and dreams of its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to the future.

Emphasizing that Sisecam has become one of the most important global players in its field of activities, "We have been contributing to the development of the glass and chemicals industries for 87 years. As a global company guided by collective wisdom, we are confidently advancing toward our goal of ranking as one of the world's top three players in our main fields of activity" Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of the Board said.

Pointing out that Sisecam is following the footsteps of Atatürk, who famously said, "My legacy is science and reason" Prof. Dr. Kırman continued as follows: “We are proud to carry the strong legacy of our founder to Sisecam’s 87th year. Our global success stems from the ability to blend 87 years of experience with transformation. Throughout our long history now approaching the century mark, we have always successfully managed the great changes that the world faced in different periods. We have embarked on a comprehensive transformation journey for the needs of tomorrow to design "Sisecam of the Future". Focusing on global excellence and strong production capabilities, we provide input to different industries in many different geographies. Empowered by our roots, our unique culture and our power of transformation, we are working hard to make our achievements sustainable. Thanks to the use of smart technology, highly competent workforce, and data-based decision-making mechanisms, we are steadily moving toward our strong goals and creating value for our stakeholders,. We are walking in the footsteps of our founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the light of science, and we are mobilizing all our talents for a better world and future."