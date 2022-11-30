Business Reporter: Preparing adolescents for the future in a historic rural setting
How an award-winning boarding school is ingraining both traditional and modern-day values in its studentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Olivia Hancock, Brand Manager at Repton School talks about how the combination of a rural setting in the heart of England, a group of talented and dedicated teachers living locally and a focus on the creative collaboration of individuals with diverse skillsets is the recipe for becoming the UK’s Happiest Boarding School. Repton School – and its preparatory school Repton Prep – received this accolade from independent reviewers Muddy Stilettos – the biggest small business lifestyle awards in the UK. The school nestled in the South Derbyshire countryside operates in 16th century buildings and new state-of-the-art facilities that were highly praised by the reviewers.
Repton’s mission is to provide a varied and balanced education to its students in their formative years balancing the eagerness of today’s youth to be online with memorable experiences of belonging to and taking an active part in a close-knit and diverse community. Not only do the best students at Repton excel in their studies but they also win scholarships in music, achieve the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards and win national medals at sports events. The school also offers great opportunities for learning the art of conversation and the fundamentals of socialising. Repton students’ sense of belonging endures beyond the days that they spend at the school and the school’s ethos centring around collaboration, teamwork and creativity prepares them for the new requirements of the future of work.
To learn about how Repton Schools ensures its students’ physical and mental wellbeing, read the article.
About Repton School
Home to around 630 pupils, Repton is a world class, modern, flourishing community with a clear sense of purpose and momentum. As a pre-eminent co-educational and boarding and day school in the heart of England, Repton provides an exceptional broad-based education, blending heritage with the pursuit of excellence in a 21st century context, offering world class facilities as well as high quality teaching and pastoral care.
