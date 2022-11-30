Submit Release
Collaboration is key in Web3 world

Collaboration Is Key In The Web3 World

We are excited to be able to partner with Abris and Barbera on this exciting NFT project and look forward to further collaboration in the future.”
— John Hussey, CEO, Trackgood

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abris.io based in the United States is partnering with New Zealand based startup Trackgood to offer NFTs during the Algorand Decipher conference. Web3 space is all about collaboration and Abris and Trackgood are perfect examples of how two companies have come together with a vision to leverage their technology offerings at the Algorand Decipher Conference in Dubai. This conference is the second annual gathering of the builders, founders, investors, and strategists deciphering the future on Algorand.

Abris.io and Trackgood have partnered to deliver tracking usage of Coffee by Cafe Barbera through the power of blockchain and NFTs. This use case sets an example in the supply chain world on tracking and transparency.

Priya Samant, Abris.io CEO said “Web3 is the age of collaboration and we are excited to collaborate with Trackgood during the Algorand Decipher conference and further to deliver our blockchain and NFTs solution.

About Abris.io
Abris is an ambitious, innovative and progressive Web3 company, which brings creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NTFs as an exclusive collection or listing them in an Omni store, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.Abris also offers NFTs-as-a-Service to help Artists, Celebrities, Galleries, Non Profits, Social impact initiatives and Enterprises to mint and sell their NFT drops and white label solutions to create NFTs as utilities for industry verticals. Abris provides custom drops across multiple blockchain and supports payments via crypto, FIAT currencies via credit/debit cards. At Abris, we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. https://www.abris.io/.

About Trackgood
Trackgood is a supply chain tracking and impact tracing tool that enables brands to build transparency in their supply chain with ease and share their impact stories with their customers to back their sustainability claims.

Trackgood provides the next logical step by embracing the immutable blockchain to validate brands' supply chains. Trackgood's innovative solution is powered by blockchain technology and enables brands to meet their core goals of simplicity, transparency and affordability.

