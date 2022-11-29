Submit Release
Erica Lane Returns with New Christmas Single, “The Friendly Beasts"

Erica Lane, "The Friendly Beasts"

Erica Lane

This song is organic, hopeful, and nostalgic. It leaves you with a sense of thankfulness for the gifts that God gave through the birth of His Son.”
— Erica Lane
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica Lane is back with the new Christmas single, “The Friendly Beasts.” The single is quickly climbing the charts. For the week ending November 25th, “The Friendly Beasts" landed at #8 on New Music Weekly's Indie Music Single Chart, and #61 on the Hot 100, ahead of new single from Shania Twain, Black Eyed Peas, Charlie D’Amelio and more. The single also debuted at #42 on BILLBOARD's Monitored AC (Adult Contemporary) Chart, and at #55 on The Mediabase Monitored AC Chart.

"The Friendly Beasts" was recorded at the breathtaking Blue Rock Artist Ranch and Studio in Wimberley, Texas. Lane's arrangement of the old English tune is a nod to the animals that may have been present at the time of Christ's birth. More importantly, the song illustrates the importance of the Lord's coming as a blessing to the lives of all creatures on earth. Musicians Scott Mulvahill and Tim Feerst contributed to this recording, which was engineered by John Ziola and mixed by Mike Rogers.  

“It feels great to see such a positive response to my single 'The Friendly Beasts,'" says Lane. "For the last few years, I’ve had to shift my focus to some pretty serious life things, and being able to release music again in this season is a huge blessing. This song is organic, hopeful, and nostalgic. It leaves you with a sense of thankfulness for the gifts that God gave through the birth of His Son.”

A music video will be released in early December.

Buy or Stream “The Friendly Beasts” at Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, or wherever digital music is available.

About Erica Lane: A former Miss Houston and Top 10 U.S. Miss World, Erica Lane is a prolific vocalist and songwriter, and has toured the United States and abroad performing alongside such notables as Jon Voight, George Lopez and Chonda Pierce. Lane has had success on the Billboard charts and significant sync placements in film and television. Known to captivate listeners with her powerful voice and thought-provoking original songs, She continues to make waves with her cross-genre releases and on-stage charisma. This Texas native has a heart for people and a deep love for God, so it’s no wonder that her timeless music resonates with young and old. For more information, visit www.EricaLane.com.

