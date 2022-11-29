Givzey Launches the Givzey Guarantee to Bring Flexible Giving Options to All
Givzey, the patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution, celebrates Giving Tuesday by announcing the Givzey Guarantee, ensuring a 2x return on investment.
Givzey brings donors closer to the nonprofits they love. This Giving Tuesday, we are empowering nonprofits of all kinds to offer Give Now Pay Later flexible giving solutions to donors, risk-free.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution, is celebrating Giving Tuesday by announcing the Givzey Guarantee, ensuring a 2x return on investment. But, unlike the flash sales and one-day-only promotions that the season of giving is known for, the Givzey Guarantee will be offered year-round to all new customers to ensure fundraisers can support all donors with flexible giving options.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
“Givzey exists to bring donors closer to the nonprofits and charities that they love. It’s important that on Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest days of giving for the year, we are empowering nonprofits of all kinds to offer their donors Give Now Pay Later flexible giving solutions risk-free,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey.
The Givzey Guarantee is transparent and simple. If a nonprofit organization does not raise double the value of their annual Givzey membership, then the next year of their Givzey subscription is free. This first-of-its-kind GNPL assurance means any organization can begin offering their donors flexible giving options, without risk.
The Givzey Guarantee is supported by Givzey’s team of professional fundraisers, who work with each organization to establish its best GNPL use cases, and optimize execution with enablement tools, world-class support, and access to cutting-edge flexible giving solutions like our patent-pending PHILO Score, and more.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution is a short-term financing method that allows donors or members to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
Within one year of releasing Givzey’s patent-pending GNPL solution, our team has developed key features that fit directly into annual giving programs with zero tech lift. Annual giving use cases include:
- Supporting first-time donors
- Re-engaging Lapsed Donors
- Increasing Fiscal/Calendar Year-End Cash Flow
- Amplifying Special Campaigns (ie Day of Giving, Reunion, Homecoming, Athletics, Peer-to-Peer Fundraising)
- Increasing Access to Giving Societies
- Appealing to Specific Donor Segments (ie Young Alumni, Parents)
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
