Dannie De Novo Get in a Good Mood and Stay There

Dannie De Novo, The Happiness Coach is a Game Changer. Dannie De Novo’s book, “Get in a Good Mood and Stay There” has been released and everyone is loving it!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dannie has had great success as a lawyer and was inspired to become an elite happiness mindset coach after overcoming her own battle with depression and anxiety. She is an international bestselling author. Her books include “Get in a Good Mood and Stay There”, “Stripping Down Happy” and “It’s All Gravy”.Dannie battled depression and anxiety most of her life until the day she caught her baby girl mimicking her. After that life-altering event, she decided to set out on a course of action to learn what true happiness is for her daughter and herself, and as a result, is now able to help others find their true happiness.Dannie is passionate about helping others and uses her sought-out knowledge and wisdom to help her clients change their mindset to become happy.“Not too long ago, I was living the life that I thought everyone wanted to live. I had a good-paying job as an attorney, a husband, a house, and the most adorable baby girl. The problem was, though, that aside from the time I spent with my baby, I was miserable. I was depressed but still functioning at a level of basic survival from day to day.” – Dannie De NovoThe scariest part about her depression and anxiety was that, growing up, she had suffered a very hard depression beginning in her teens and lasting through her early twenties. She had a terrible time with antidepressants and was hospitalized in a psych unit more than once for suicidal tendencies. Finally, after no therapy appeared to be working, she was given only one more option—electroconvulsive therapy. Not knowing any better and simply wanting to be free from the prison of her mind, at age 19, she dropped out of college and consented to weeks of the tortuous “treatment.”The treatments were so intense and horrific that she started pretending she was no longer depressed just so everything would stop. Along the way, Dannie often heard that if she stopped being so much like “me” and started acting more like everyone else, she wouldn’t be so depressed. So, she set out on a course to be like everyone else and live happily ever after.Dannie had everything she thought she needed, and yet, she couldn’t have been more unhappy. She remembered one evening, mindlessly stirring a pot on the stove, lost in my misery. Her eight-month-old was sitting on the kitchen floor playing with some pots and wooden spoons of her own. Suddenly, she looked up at me with her big brown eyes, picked up a pot and a spoon and started mimicking me! Dannie thought it was the coolest thing she had ever seen. she bent down and said to her, “Yes! Just like Mommy!”And then, a crushing wave of nausea came over her and she faint. It immediately became apparent to her that her daughter was watching her and copying everything she was doing, and what she was, in fact, doing was teaching her how to live a very depressed, lonely, anxious, unoriginal, and uninspired life. So, that day, she set out to learn what real happiness was because she could not bear the thought of her daughter ever having to go through what she had forced herself to endure for so long.She started studying happiness at the level she had once studied law—the spiritual side, the neuroscience side, the health side—everything she could get her hands on. She studied with spiritual leaders and gurus and coaches all over the world. The next thing she knew, she was at my lawyer friend’s office signing my divorce papers when she got a call that the company she was working for was being acquired and that she was not part of the deal. It seemed like the universe opened a new chapter for her right then and there.She stopped being like everyone else and started working as a happiness and success coach, coaching men and women globally. To date, Dannie De Novo has 3 bestselling books. (One international bestseller, Get in a Good Mood & Stay There, which chronicles her first steps of pulling herself out of depression, dealing with anxiety, and finding happiness.) When COVID hit, she wanted to help as many as she could, so she started going on TV. Now Dannie is a global speaker and resident happiness television expert on multiple stations nationwide and she has done well over 100 TV appearances across the country.

Dannie De Novo, Happiness Coach