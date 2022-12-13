SSI Creates More Focused Leadership to Build Toward the Next 30 Years
SSI co-Chief Executive Officer Denis Morais continues as CEO. Darren Larkins remains as President & CIO.VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having worked together for over 20 years, the shipbuilding solution company executives and co-owners have mutually decided to transition to a single CEO model to continue to deliver clear and stable leadership. Darren Larkins will remain co-owner and support SSI as President & CIO.
“It has been a pleasure to work with, and most recently lead SSI along with, Darren for the past 20 years,” said Denis Morais, CEO of SSI. “As co-CEOs, we continued to grow the business into a global leader in shipbuilding solutions, and I am thrilled that Darren’s expertise will continue to strengthen SSI going forward.”
“I am grateful that I have had a chance to lead SSI, first as CEO, then as co-CEO, alongside Denis,” said Darren Larkins, President & CIO of SSI. “I am looking forward to staying close to the company and focusing my time on helping our team achieve operational excellence. This transition is all a part of making our leadership structure stable and clear for our clients, employees, and partners.”
The proven single CEO model will further strengthen SSI’s focus on empowering shipbuilders worldwide. As CEO and President & CIO, Morais and Larkins, respectively, will concentrate on their strengths and continue to complement each other. Morais toward engagement with the industry and product development to meet industry needs, and Larkins toward operational excellence rooted in solid business processes and tools. This transition formalizes their roles and responsibilities and provides more clarity to our clients and partners.
Larkins first joined SSI in 1999, with Morais joining three years later. The two executives have been co-owners of the company since 2018 following the company's purchase from the founder, Rolf Oetter, and co-CEOs since 2019.
About SSI
SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry’s unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of shipbuilding and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our shipbuilding-specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects. For more information, visit ssi-corporate.com.
Greg Goulanian
SSI
+1 888-210-7420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other