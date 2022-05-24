Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,398 in the last 365 days.

SSI co-CEOs Immersed in Victoria Marine Rescue Training Experience

SSI co-CEOs Darren Larkins (far left) and Denis Morais (second from left) onboard with the RCM-SAR Station 35 crew

RCM-SAR Station 35 Rescue Vessel Craig Dunn

From left: Darren Larkins, SSI co-CEO; Denis Morais, SSI co-CEO; David Best, RCM-SAR Station 35 Leader; Eric Bellinger, VMRS President

The Victoria-based technology company has been supporting the search and rescue non-profit since 2021.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Marine Rescue (VMR) and Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 35 gave SSI co-CEOs Denis Morais and Darren Larkins a first-hand demonstration of what the rescue crew’s training routine consists of. The technology company executives wanted to experience the day-to-day realities of VMR and raise awareness of the available volunteer opportunities.

VMR is the organization behind RCM-SAR Station 35, Victoria’s local search and rescue station based at Ogden Point. In 2021, SSI pledged $100,000 over five years to the non-profit society to help the organization establish a new home near Ogden Point, explore the feasibility of building an all-electric rescue vessel, train more people to be available for rescue, and increase the number of back-office volunteers.

“Finding something local in Victoria, when so much of what we do is international, is a great way to give back to the Victoria marine community,” said Darren Larkins, co-CEO at SSI. “I can’t see a better organization to be involved with when what VMR and Station 35 do can have such a direct impact on someone’s life.”

“The ability to depend on SSI really helps us,” said Earle Shirley of RCM-SAR Station 35. "SSI’s support gives us, a volunteer-run organization, a steady source of income that we can use to plan better and serve the community more effectively.

About SSI
SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry’s unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of the industry and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects.

About VMR
Victoria Marine Rescue is the volunteer organization behind Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue – Station 35, Victoria’s local search and rescue station based at Ogden Point. Station 35 keeps the waters around Victoria safe to enjoy for all.

Donations to VMR can be made by visiting: Donate | VMR

Greg Goulanian
SSI
+1 888-210-7420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

SSI co-CEOs Onboard with Victoria Marine Rescue (RCM-SAR Station 35)

You just read:

SSI co-CEOs Immersed in Victoria Marine Rescue Training Experience

Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.