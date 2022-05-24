SSI co-CEOs Immersed in Victoria Marine Rescue Training Experience
SSI co-CEOs Darren Larkins (far left) and Denis Morais (second from left) onboard with the RCM-SAR Station 35 crew
The Victoria-based technology company has been supporting the search and rescue non-profit since 2021.VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Marine Rescue (VMR) and Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 35 gave SSI co-CEOs Denis Morais and Darren Larkins a first-hand demonstration of what the rescue crew’s training routine consists of. The technology company executives wanted to experience the day-to-day realities of VMR and raise awareness of the available volunteer opportunities.
VMR is the organization behind RCM-SAR Station 35, Victoria’s local search and rescue station based at Ogden Point. In 2021, SSI pledged $100,000 over five years to the non-profit society to help the organization establish a new home near Ogden Point, explore the feasibility of building an all-electric rescue vessel, train more people to be available for rescue, and increase the number of back-office volunteers.
“Finding something local in Victoria, when so much of what we do is international, is a great way to give back to the Victoria marine community,” said Darren Larkins, co-CEO at SSI. “I can’t see a better organization to be involved with when what VMR and Station 35 do can have such a direct impact on someone’s life.”
“The ability to depend on SSI really helps us,” said Earle Shirley of RCM-SAR Station 35. "SSI’s support gives us, a volunteer-run organization, a steady source of income that we can use to plan better and serve the community more effectively.
About SSI
SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry’s unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of the industry and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects.
About VMR
Victoria Marine Rescue is the volunteer organization behind Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue – Station 35, Victoria’s local search and rescue station based at Ogden Point. Station 35 keeps the waters around Victoria safe to enjoy for all.
Donations to VMR can be made by visiting: Donate | VMR
