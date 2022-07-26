Aras and SSI Partner to Solve Shipbuilding Information Challenges and Drive Transformation
The two companies are working closely to develop a shipbuilding-specific PLM information platform.VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSI, global leader in software, services, and expertise for the shipbuilding industry, and Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products, today announced a continued commitment to jointly innovate. As a platform partner, the Aras Innovator® platform serves as the foundation for SSI ShipbuildingPLM.
Aras' innovative technology and philosophy ensure that Aras Innovator is the only major product lifecycle management (PLM) system flexible enough to address the unique challenges of shipbuilding and vessel sustainment. This flexibility made Aras Innovator the right solution for ShipbuildingPLM – the only system that has a shipbuilding data model and natively understands the relationships and configurations of the parts of a shipbuilding project.
Aras and SSI have been working closely since 2017, and shipbuilders worldwide are already taking advantage of the ShipbuildingPLM solution as part of their business transformation strategies. The outcome is up-to-date and accurate engineering information that is available to the entire shipyard and fits the unique specifications of each shipyard.
“It was an easy choice for us to work with Aras,” said Denis Morais, co-CEO at SSI. “SSI are experts in shipbuilding, and Aras are experts in PLM, so it was a natural fit. Our partnership allows us to focus on developing the unique capabilities shipbuilders need for success managing information as part of a digital transformation.”
“Aras provides the power, flexibility, and scalability needed to address the most complex challenges of shipbuilders,” said Andreas Mueller, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at Aras. “Aras’ expertise in PLM solutions combined with SSI’s 30+ years of doing business with shipbuilders around the world is a winning combination for this industry.”
To further share with shipbuilders and ship owners the possibilities that getting control of project information allows, we invite the industry to join a series of webinars throughout the year and attend SSI’s World Shipbuilding Conference from October 4-6, 2022. The webinars will outline how organizations can improve productivity, create a foundation for their digital twin, and see a return on investment from day one. To register or learn more, visit https://www.ssi-corporate.com/engage/webinar-series-getting-control-shipyard-information/. To learn more about the World Shipbuilding Conference, visit https://www.ssi-corporate.com/about-us/events/ssi-world-shipbuilding-conference-2022/.
About Aras
Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About SSI
SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry’s unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of shipbuilding and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our shipbuilding-specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects. For more information, visit ssi-corporate.com.
Greg Goulanian
SSI
+1 888-210-7420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other