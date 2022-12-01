Tide Rock Holdings Acquires Adura LED Solutions, Enters High-Performance LED Market
Adura LED Solutions joins Tide Rock Holdings as Mfr. of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) for high performance LED lighting.
Global electronics manufacturer, Adura LED Solutions ("Adura"), joins the Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock'') portfolio as its first manufacturer focused on Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) for high performance LED lighting.
Based in Southern California, Adura is a manufacturer of all types of LED modules. Its unique, patented SinkPADTM PCB technology offers exceptional thermal management, extending the life and performance of high-powered LED modules by making their lighting fixture run cooler and more efficiently.
"Adura adds another dimension to the manufacturing services offered by Tide Rock's operating companies,” says Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock Holdings. “Adura has a global footprint in the growing LED lighting industry with high expectations for greater performance and longer lifespans. We look forward to providing additional capacity at Adura to support its increasing customer demands.”
Kris Vasoya will remain as President of Adura. He was responsible for developing, patenting and commercializing SinkPADTM over a decade ago. Prior to Adura, Mr. Vasoya was the Chief Technology Officer at Stablcor Inc, where he invented carbon fiber-based thermal management technology for multilayered PCB applications. He also held senior engineering positions at Thermalworks and SDC Circuits. Mr. Vasoya obtained his BS in Mechanical Engineering at Sardar Patel University.
“Adura is known for its good business reputation and solution provider in the North America domestic market. Made in the USA, we are proud of our excellent quality products, which we provide to our long-standing customers with a competitive price and exceptional customer service. We look forward to working with Tide Rock during this next phase of growth,” comments Mr. Vasoya.
Tide Rock plans to add capacity to support a growing customer demand with the intention of establishing long-term partnerships in the region.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Adura LED Solutions
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit tiderockholdings.com for more information.
ADURA LED Solutions (ALS) is changing the way LED Lighting is transforming. Adura is a manufacturer of all types of LED modules and industry’s highest thermally conductive SinkPADTM Printed Circuit Boards. As a leading global provider of efficient lighting Module solutions, ADURA LED Solutions today empowers its customers and business partners to become more successful by making their lighting Fixture product highly efficient, running cooler (SinkPADTM-II Technology) and offering longer life.
