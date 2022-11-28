Create Lasting Memories in the State of Guanajuato
The entire state of Guanajuato offers exciting possibilities for creating memorable, fairytale weddingsGUANAJUATO, MEXICO, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year hundreds of couples choose the state of Guanajuato for the most important and romantic day of their lives. With a history dating from the 1500s, Guanajuato state has everything to have an unforgettable wedding.
As one of the most popular and trendiest romance destination in Mexico, the state of Guanajuato is sought after by wedding planners who know they will find all they need to organize the perfect special occasion from start to finish at their fingertips.
The entire state offers exciting possibilities for creating memorable, fairytale weddings: two cities declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, Guanajuato city and San Miguel de Allende. In addition, to the six Magical Towns (Pueblos Mágicos) each of them with ideal places to celebrate an exceptional ceremony, excellent venues, and services. In addition, guests to the events can visit the countless tourist attractions, archaeological sites, enjoy fine gastronomy to satisfy the most demanding tastes, go shopping, visit spas, etc.
The historical and cultural richness of the state of Guanajuato has inspire visitors to fall in love all over again before exchanging rings. And have plenty of service providers and wedding planners of the highest capacity and quality standards to make any event an incredible story. It’s important to highlight that there are more than 300 certified wedding providers all trained by the Ministry of Tourism.
Facilities are excellent with wonderful rooms and spaces for large-capacity weddings or small weddings, all tailored to individual needs. Whether the event is intimate in size or one that attracts hundreds of guests, from bachelor/bachelorette parties to the delivery of rings to receptions and honeymoon hideaways.
The state of Guanajuato has attracted couples from throughout Mexico, as well as from the United States, Europe, and Asia, who choose to have their ceremonies in stunning landmarks such as the Temples of Cristo Rey, Basilica of Our Lay of Guanajuato, Parish Church of San Miguel Arcangel and Expiatory Temple; and then celebrate with party receptions in former haciendas, beautiful gardens, vineyards, or the entrance to abandoned mines (Bocaminas), to name a few.
This November for the first time, the state of Guanajuato will host the 18th edition of “World Romance Travel Conference (WRTC) – Love Mexico” LUXURY DESTINATIONS & GLOBAL CONNECTIONS an event that will show wedding planners at a national and international level why the Romance destinations of Guanajuato are ideal for weddings, honeymoons, and couples celebrations.
During the event… you will be able to deep dive session to reignite your romance travel business through global connections; Unprecedented opportunity to interact with our expert speakers and connect with the best of the best of the Romance Travel Industry; Experience unique luxury locations around the colonial cities of Guanajuato Capital and San Miguel de Allende.
