Shed Windows and More, Inc. expanding operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Shed Windows and More, Inc., a window and building materials manufacturer and distributor, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The company’s $4.2 million investment will create 42 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2001, Shed Windows and More, Inc. manufactures and distributes a wide variety of building materials including windows, doors, hinges, shutters, skylights, hardware and more. With a commitment to offering competitive prices, the company serves both do-it-yourself builders and contractors around the world.

Located at 2342 Chestnut Road in Longs, Shed Windows and More, Inc.’s expansion will include the construction of a new 50,000-square-foot facility which will allow the company to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house — increasing its business and workflow.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Shed Windows and More, Inc. team should visit SC Works.

QUOTES

“Our company has been around for more than 20 years and part of Horry County since 2013. We value our employees, our customers and the community. Shed Windows and More, Inc. is excited to expand our operations to meet the growth of our customers all over the United States. Thank you to everyone who has shared a part in our expansion, and we look forward to more great opportunities in the future.” -Shed Windows and More, Inc. Vice President Thomas Slack

“South Carolina’s companies continue to reap the benefits of our business-friendly environment and strong workforce, as proven by today’s expansion. Congratulations to Shed Windows and More, Inc., and we look forward to strengthening our partnership in the years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Shed Windows and More, Inc.’s success here is yet another testament to how companies can maximize their potential in South Carolina. Congratulations to Shed Windows and More, Inc., and we look forward to seeing their continued growth in Horry County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Horry County is devoted to supporting and growing industry, and we are proud to announce the expansion of Shed Windows and More, Inc. The company represents success in our county and proof that we are a great place to have a business. On behalf of Horry County Council and our staff, congratulations! Thank you for being part of Team Horry.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

FIVE FAST FACTS