New Book “Within Without Volume 02 Legacy of Love” Out Now
Featuring an essay by King Crimson’s Tony LevinASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together photographers, illustrators, designers, musicians, writers and visual artists, “Within Without Volume 02” publishes personal stories and artistic renderings on the theme “Legacy of Love”.
The essays inside are eclectic: a piece by musician Tony Levin, “In The Company of Ghosts”, tells the story of the final King Crimson concert in Tokyo, Japan. “And these ethereal figures who have visited me through the tour - I cherish them too. I ask of them now a last favour; to remain with me tonight, for this last show. I will go onstage in the company of ghosts”; another piece, “Again”, by author Monika Radojevic, depicts a personal story between two sisters, "my love for her is a persimmon unpeeled, covered in bruises but ripe and staunchly waiting for teeth to set upon its meaty sweetness."
Contributors: Hatsue Andrews, Rohan Ayinde, Lia von Buddenbrock & Fabian Blaschke, Joseph Tokumasu Field, Charlotte Gosch, Jay Harper, Tony Levin, Mags McKean, Lara Monro, Elsa Muñoz, Kasia Murfet, Studio other types, Monika Radojevic, Angela Reimer, Nouel Riel, Samira Saidi, David Singleton, Iona Singleton, Julia Zenteno.
We celebrate the work of each artist who took on the theme and made it their own. Profits will be going to The Children’s Orchestra Society in NYC.
Out Now!
To purchase: https://www.withinwithout.co.uk/shop/p/within-without-volume-02
More information: https://www.withinwithout.co.uk/
