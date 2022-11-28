Statewide trout stocking highlights for December 2022

Some of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout this December. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

December 2022 Fish Stocking Highlights

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam | 1,080 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road | 1,080 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond | 700 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks – one ADA accessible, two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

Esther Simplot Pond | 700 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, Esther Simplot Park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, and a playground.

Marsing Pond | 450 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Hwy 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Parkcenter Pond | 700 rainbow trout

This is a popular local fishing pond with a paved path and docks. It’s conveniently located near the Greenbelt and the BSU campus.

Wilson Creek | 500 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond | 450 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs South Pond | 450 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond | 400 rainbow trout

This waterbody complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.

Magic Valley Region

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond | 900 rainbow trout

These two ponds are a quick drive from Twin Falls. Both feature excellent access with regular trout stocking. Kids Pond is open to kids 12 and under. Filer Pond is open to anglers of any age.