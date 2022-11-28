Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,867 in the last 365 days.

2nd Chance Drawing Tops $500,000 in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The upcoming 2nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded.

The next drawing will occur Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click on the 2nd Chance icon to login or register for your chance to win.

There are 99,100 registrants with a total of 9,526,199 entries for all 2nd Chance games. The following 2nd chance game entries for the upcoming drawings are below: 

Game

No.        Game                               Entries          Prize

#35        Double Doubler                 281,517         $4,000

#38        10X the Cash                     315,068        $20,000         

#49        Money Bags Doubler         104,339        $20,000

#51        Extreme Green                  146,407      $100,000

#53        Money Roll                       119,749        $15,000

#55        Gold Rush                         117,574      $100,000

#61        Crawfish Cash 2021           126,533         $2,500

#63        BINGO                             192,445        $35,000

#69        Mudcat Cash                     100,470         $5,000

#70        Casino Riches                   60,577        $100,000

#71        Power 2X                          117,888        $20,000

#74        Jack O Lantern Cash          47,330          $15,000

#76        Merry Money                    70,327           $3,000

#77        Gnome for the Holidays     49,913          $20,000

#78        Holiday Wishes                 44,081          $50,000

#83         I ♥Cash                            39710          $15,000

#85        Lucky Shamrock               54,404          $20,000

###

You just read:

2nd Chance Drawing Tops $500,000 in Prizes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.