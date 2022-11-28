2nd Chance Drawing Tops $500,000 in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The upcoming 2nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded.

The next drawing will occur Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click on the 2nd Chance icon to login or register for your chance to win.

There are 99,100 registrants with a total of 9,526,199 entries for all 2nd Chance games. The following 2nd chance game entries for the upcoming drawings are below:

Game

No. Game Entries Prize

#35 Double Doubler 281,517 $4,000

#38 10X the Cash 315,068 $20,000

#49 Money Bags Doubler 104,339 $20,000

#51 Extreme Green 146,407 $100,000

#53 Money Roll 119,749 $15,000

#55 Gold Rush 117,574 $100,000

#61 Crawfish Cash 2021 126,533 $2,500

#63 BINGO 192,445 $35,000

#69 Mudcat Cash 100,470 $5,000

#70 Casino Riches 60,577 $100,000

#71 Power 2X 117,888 $20,000

#74 Jack O Lantern Cash 47,330 $15,000

#76 Merry Money 70,327 $3,000

#77 Gnome for the Holidays 49,913 $20,000

#78 Holiday Wishes 44,081 $50,000

#83 I ♥Cash 39710 $15,000

#85 Lucky Shamrock 54,404 $20,000

