$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

One winning ticket sold

JACKSON, MISS. – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.

The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.

The jackpot has reset to $50,000 for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, drawing.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Monday, Nov. 28, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $56 million, with an estimated cash value of $29.1 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $305 million, with an estimated cash value of $158.2 million.

###