Aerospace & defense mergers & acquisition industry to gather in Beverly Hills, CA for the 5th annual A&D M&A conference
The fifth annual Aviation Week Network’s A&D Mergers & Acquisition conference, in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates, will take place on January 30
We are pleased to present a conference with expert speakers who are leaders in the industry and will provide insight on navigating the shifting landscape.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace & defense mergers & acquisition industry to gather in Beverly Hills, CA for the 5th annual A&D M&A conference
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network
The fifth annual Aviation Week Network’s A&D Mergers & Acquisition conference, in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates, will take place on January 30 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA.
The one-day program, with Capital One serving as the premium sponsor, is themed “Opportunity Amidst Uncertainty.” The program will feature a wide range of perspectives on the M&A landscape, interactive discussions with C-Level industry executives, and take a deep dive into the commercial and defense M&A arenas. It will provide a unique opportunity for leading dealmakers, CEOs, business development specialists, and analysts to gain valuable insights into the outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry.
Admiral William H. McRaven (USN, Ret’d), Former Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command, and Senior Advisor for Lazard, will serve as the keynote speaker discussing “Geopolitical Risk and the A&D Sector.”
“We’re thrilled that Admiral McRaven will deliver the keynote speech, where he will focus his remarks on current global geopolitical landscape and how companies in the A&D industries should prepare proactively for potential impacts to their businesses,” said Michael Richter, Global Head of Lazard’s Aerospace & Defense Advisory practice. “Lazard has one of the most active investment banking groups in the A&D landscape, having consummated more than 100 deals since 2013, and views this conference as an excellent opportunity to explore the highest potential subsectors in A&D with Lazard.”
In addition to Admiral McRaven, the conference will feature a number of industry experts including:
• Richard Aboulafia, Managing Director, AeroDynamic Advisory
• Kristine Liwag, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley
• Jay Longosz, Principal, Veritas Capital
• Dr. Brad Meslin, Senior Managing Director, CSP Associates
• Michael J. Misantone, Managing Director, KippsDeSanto & Co.
• Robert Mullins PhD, Senior Advisor to private equity and start up community in the aerospace and defense industry
• Jon Nemo, Senior Partner, AE Industrial
• Adam Porter-Price, Director of Corporate Development, Anduril
• Michael Richter,Managing Director, Global Head of A&D Investment Banking Group,
Lazard
• Rowan G.P. Taylor, Managing Partner, Liberty Hall Capital Partners, L.P.
See a full agenda here and those interested in joining the conference can register here. The A&D Supply Chain conference will immediately follow, taking place January 31-February 1, also at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Attendees for both events are invited to attend a networking dinner, taking place the evening of January 31, at Spago in Beverly Hills.
“Uncertainty and disruption are the key drivers shaping the aerospace and defense markets today. Economic, geopolitical and sector-related events are creating new uncertainties as the industry attempts to bounce back following the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network. “We are pleased to present a conference with expert speakers who are leaders in the industry and will provide insight on navigating the shifting landscape.”
About Aviation Week Network
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagencynet