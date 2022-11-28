Law & Mediation Offices of Diana L. Martinez moves to Long Beach
The Law & Mediation Offices of Diana L. Martinez has moved its main office to Long Beach to better serve couples and families in Southern California.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced family solutions for clients in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange Counties
The Law & Mediation Offices of Diana L. Martinez has moved its main office to Long Beach to better serve couples and families in Southern California. Although continuing with online virtual meetings, in person meetings can now take place in Long Beach, as well as in Chino, and Newport Beach.
“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with our Long Beach and South Bay network of family and child specialists, financial neutrals, and legal professionals, and to provide greater resources for our clients” Diana L. Martinez said.
Ms. Martinez’s Family law practice focuses on out-of-court dispute resolutions through Collaborative and Mediation processes in divorce, dissolution of domestic partnerships, separation, and parentage matters. Her team approach to problem-solving includes therapists and financial professionals to help clients create informed and practical solutions tailored to their individual needs.
In addition to Mediation and Collaborative Divorce services, she also provides premarital and postnuptial services, mediations to stay married, estate planning, and retirement plan division (“QDROs”). She serves as a court-appointed mediator for several superior courts throughout California and is a member of Collaborative Divorce Solutions of Orange County, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the International Association of Collaborative Professionals. She has also received “SuperLawyer” designation from her colleagues for several years running.
“Our clients enjoy the confidence of our experience, our compassion, and the ability to focus on personal, family and financial goals, along with 24/7 access to their own online portal and total privacy,” Ms. Martinez said. “This greatly reduces, and in most cases completely eliminate the need to appear in court.”
Visit dlmartinezlaw.com or call (949) 247-7559 for more information or to schedule a free 15 minute introduction call.
The Law & Mediation Offices of Diana L. Martinez is a trusted center for advanced family solutions located in Long Beach, California, guiding clients through the divorce process and offering a wide range of individualized legal solutions today for a better tomorrow.
