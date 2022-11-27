On 11/23/2022, Tr. Verhille responded to a motor vehicle crash on the ME turnpike in Litchfield. The operator, David Smith (24) of Lewiston, had an outstanding warrant. Smith was transported to KCJ on the warrant.

On 11/24/2022, Tr. Verhille stopped Katie Mermelstein (40) of Winthrop for speeding 113/70 on the ME turnpike in Scarborough. Upon further investigation, Tr. Verhille could smell the odor of intoxicants and determined Mermelstein was impaired. She was transported to Scarborough PD where an intoxilyzer determined she had a BAC over the legal limit. She was summonsed for criminal speed and operating under the influence.

On 11/25/2022, Tr. Anstett responded to I-95 in Waterville for a multi-vehicle crash with fatality. Preliminary investigation revealed weather and speed were factors. Tr, Anstett conducted a reconstruction and drone scene mapping to expedite reopening the interstate.

On 11/27/2022,Tr. Foley stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked blocking traffic on I-95 at mile marker 86 south. The operator of the vehicle, Earle Shepardson (50), displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the investigation, Tr. Foley arrested Shepardson for OUI. Shepardson was transported to Lewiston PD where he blew above the legal limit.