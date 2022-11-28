Submit Release
NAI Legacy Navigates Purchase of $2.4M Industrial in Rogers, MN

± 40,656 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy and NAI Sioux Falls, members of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, NAI Global, teamed up to assist in the purchase of a $2.4M sale of a multi-tenant office/warehouse building. The property is located at 21040 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN and consists of ± 40,656 SF on ± 3.01 Acres. NAI Legacy efforts were led by Michael Houge, CCIM, SIOR, and NAI Sioux Falls efforts were led Troy Fawcett, CCIM, SIOR.

Michael Houge, Managing Director, said: “It is always a pleasure to team up with other NAI Global members. The beauty of the NAI Global network is that we all benefit from local expertise, as we have “boots on the ground” in most MSAs. Because of the complexities of this sale and master lease having two recipients of both a CCIM and an SIOR designation significantly contributed to the ultimate success of closing this transaction.

The existing tenants are now governed by a Master Lease, and the investor has confidence in the asset’s long-term income viability.

About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a commercial real estate investment firm within the NAI Global Network. NAI Global is an international commercial real estate provider with over 5,000 real estate professionals across over 300 offices. NAI Legacy operates as a provider of various commercial real estate investment products and services specializing in potentially tax-efficient investment solutions. NAI Legacy’s investment division targets acquisitions nationwide across various markets and asset-classes. NAI Legacy is located in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Scottsdale.

For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com or email invest@nailegacy.com

