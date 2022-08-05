NAI Legacy Closes on $6.75M Acquisition of Woodbury Pad Site
Slated for Future Industrial DevelopmentBLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy, a member of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, announced today that it represented the acquisition of ± 33.7-acre site adjacent to the Amazon distribution center in Woodbury, MN.
Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President – Development said: “We are excited to be a part of the fast-growing and highly sought-out industrial area in the NE quadrant of Woodbury. Some of the attributes that attracted us to the site, was the prominent location that offers excellent access for the entire east metro, with an easy on and off from I-94 and Manning Ave. Additionally, the strong labor force that Woodbury and the surrounding areas offer for employees will benefit future companies that locate their businesses in the project".
The City of Woodbury is also finalizing upgrades and expansion of Hudson Road that will help with the efficiency of traffic flow for this industrial area. The project will offer a state-of-the-art facility for logistics and distribution companies that desire a superior location within the Twin Cities.
The development land is located on Hudson Road, adjacent to I-94 and the logistics/distribution center will be delivered in the summer of 2023. Site plan includes a 476,928 SF, 36’ clear, cross-dock facility with 70 dock doors (expandable to 88), 3 Drive-ins, 100 spots for trailer parking and 400 automobile parking spaces. NAI Legacy plans to break ground in August 2022. Woodbury, MN is undergoing monumental commercial development, and the I-94 East Logistics Center is just one of the many industrial properties undergoing development along the I-94 corridor.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a commercial real estate investment firm within the NAI Global Network. NAI Global is an international commercial real estate provider with over 5,000 real estate professionals across over 300 offices. NAI Legacy operates as a provider of various commercial real estate investment products and services specializing in potentially tax-efficient investment solutions. NAI Legacy’s investment division targets acquisitions nationwide across various markets and asset-classes. NAI Legacy is located in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Scottsdale.
For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com or email invest@nailegacy.com
Amelia Bjorklund
NAI Legacy
+1 952-491-3069
amelia@nailegacy.com
