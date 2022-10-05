NAI Legacy Closes on $1.4M Sale of Industrial Site
± 4,000 SF Industrial Shop & YardBLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy, a member of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, announced that they helped navigate the purchase of $1.4M sale of an industrial site in Maple Plain, MN.
Adam Hayden, Vice President – Brokerage said: “Industrial sites in the West Metro are hard to find, and that was proven to be true as we experienced tremendous investor and user activity for this site. Congratulations to the Wayzata Marina for their purchase of their new location in Maple Plain.”
The site is located at 5054 Industrial Street, Maple Plain, MN, 55359 features a small office and shop situated on roughly ± 3.38 Acres of land, just two minutes west of Wayzata, MN. Additionally, the shop offers two (2) drive-in garage doors with abundant space to manage business equipment.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is a commercial real estate investment firm within the NAI Global Network. NAI Global is an international commercial real estate provider with over 5,100 real estate professionals across over 300 offices. NAI Legacy operates as a provider of various commercial real estate investment products and services specializing in potentially tax-efficient investment solutions. NAI Legacy’s investment division targets acquisitions nationwide across various markets and asset-classes. NAI Legacy is located in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Scottsdale.
For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com or email invest@nailegacy.com
