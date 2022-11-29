Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Holiday Sales Break Record on Black Friday
NPI Works With Health and Wellness Brands Looking to Expand Sales in the U.S.
What a great way to start the holiday sales season.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday sales last week topped $9.12 billion, an all-time high.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“What a great way to start the holiday sales season,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “While Black Friday increased 2.3 percent from last year, online sales skyrocketed 221 percent compared to an average shopping day in October 2022.”
Gould said consumers have adapted to the impact of inflation.
“Buy-now-pay-later sales increased 81 percent last week compared to the week before,” he added. “Not surprisingly, consumers used their mobile phones for online purchases. Smartphones accounted for 48 percent of digital sales, an increase of 4 percent from 2022.”
Adobe Analytics predicts that Cyber Week (Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday) digital sales will reach $34.8 billion, an increase of 2.8 percent from 2021.
The National Retail Federation projects a 6-8 percent increase in holiday sales for 2022.
“For the past several years, consumer spending has driven the economy,” Gould said. “It looks like holiday sales will keep that streak alive.”
Gould and NPI work with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to expand sales in the U.S.
“We keep track of economic indicators to help our clients make the right decisions,” Gould said. “I also developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which emphasizes speed to market and cost-effectiveness.”
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI provides clients with expertise in sales, marketing, and operations.
“We offer a one-stop, turnkey operation to American consumers,” Gould added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
