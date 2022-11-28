TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 100th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the 100th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9 :30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

15th Street between F Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

D Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

E Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

F Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

G Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

New York Avenue between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

15 th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.