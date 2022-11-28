Judge Grants State Bar Request to Interview 'Key Witnesses' in Tom Girardi Investigation

Lawyers for the state bar are seeking depositions from two unnamed former employees about how past complaints against Tom Girardi were handled. Bar officials say the witnesses did not comply with subpoenas issued this summer.
