Coldbunker Wallet launches as functional hardware for crypto users to better manage their crypto assets

Coldbunker Wallet is a hardware device that allows users to easily manage their security keys and do various crypto activities.

DAKOVO, CROATIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldbunker Wallet is a hardware device used to buy, sell, swap, trade, target whale accounts, or stake crypto assets automatically. The device is portable and can be taken anywhere. It can be paired with the dedicated Coldbunker Companion App that can also be downloaded to the smartphone for Android and iOS users. Owning a crypto asset means holding a private key that gives access to the support. This key needs to be kept secret and safe to keep the coins safe. Coldbunker device solves this problem by allowing users to manage their private keys in the easiest way possible securely. The company offers to mint the wallet as NFT for $69 worth of Ethereum on December 23, 2022, at 6 PM.

Coldbunker Wallet can easily browse Decentralized Applications (dApps) and the Opeansea NFT marketplace. The current price of Coldbunker is $89 worth of cryptocurrency, which doesn't include the delivery charges. The users can mint it as NFT for $69 worth of Ethereum on December 23, 2022, at 6 PM. In this way, the users can redeem their NFT for a hardware wallet one day after the minting period. The shipments of Coldbunker Wallets would start on December 28. The average time of delivery would be 3 to 7 days via DHL.

Currently, the Coldbunker Wallet can store more than 150 cryptocurrencies. Users have the ability to automatically target whale wallets to copy their investment strategy. Pairing Coldbunker with the companion app on Android and iOS makes it more effective. To register for Coldbunker mint, the users must do this via Permint platform.

For updates follow Coldbunker Wallet on Twitter: https://twitter.com/coldbunker



To learn more about Coldbunker Wallet visit: https://coldbunker.com