Swedish Electric Boat Manufacturer X Shore and Medasia Marine Signs Exclusive New Sales Agreement

The United Arab Emirates is set to get 100% electric boats as X Shore combines its craftsmanship and technology with Medasia Marine.

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interesting development, Medasia Marine finally announced their partnership with X Shore, the Swedish climate technology company behind a game-changing generation of fully-electric, silent, connected boats. X Shore will go a long way in fulfilling Medasia Marine’s goal of accelerating maritime e-mobility in the region, as both companies share the same vision of sustainable boating.

The Inspiration.

X Shore’s inspiration comes from the South American Electric Eel, a creature defined by its strength and grace. The eel's strong head and sleek, streamlined body has inspired these new electric boats, giving X Shore a distinctly Scandinavian appearance with simple, clean lines. X Shore runs entirely on electric energy and creates the safety of a solid bow and the silence of a dynamic, powerful vessel.

These boats are equipped with cutting-edge technology and a powerful electric drivetrain to create the ideal electric boats, ensuring a very different boating experience. Each boat has been designed with its surroundings in mind and draws inspiration from Swedish nature. Modular and useful designs enable a variety of boating experiences and activities.

The Agreement.

Medasia Marine has always taken an unbiased and transparent approach to all aspects of yachting, from surveys, underwater inspections, yacht purchase, and management structures to refit, construction guidance, and owner’s representative service. This is why this sales agreement with X Shore has been made exclusive, as they aim to promote sustainable boating options across the shores of the UAE.

David Farmer, the CEO of Medasia Marine, stated, “Our long-term strategy with the sales and support of electric boating in the United Arab Emirates is breaking new ground with the introduction of X Shore. We would like to extend our thanks to our partner, X Shore, the manufacturer of these 100% battery-powered boats. We are delighted to forge the future together with a firm message and commitment to E Mobility on the water.”

“We are on an important quest to make boating sustainable and offer the world a new way to experience and explore our waters. I’m very excited about our partnership with Medasia Marine Group as their local network, presence, and dedication to the marine industry will make e-mobility on the water a reality in the United Arab Emirates' unique marine environment,” Johan Åström, CCO X Shore.

To learn more visit : https://medasiamarine.com