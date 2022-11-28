Monday, November 28
Crime, climate, abortion on docket in legislative session warm-up
State lawmakers return to the Capitol this week for hearings on a wide range of issues they expect to debate in the 2023 session. And for the first time in three years, nearly all of them will be conducted in-person with an option for the public to participate remotely. The annual assemblage is known as Committee Days. As the name implies, each House and Senate committee, plus panels with members from both chambers, gather to learn what has occurred since the last session and what lies in the next that begins Jan. 9. “It’s like our professional development days.” said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo. “We need to get the most up-to-date information on those subjects members are interested in and more than likely going to be diving into in the next session or two.” Crime rates, carbon pricing, abortion access and affordable housing are among topics for discussion. So too are staffing challenges for Washington State Ferries and early learning centers. And there will be updates on drought, wildfires and building of behavioral health facilities. In all, 39 hearings are planned from Tuesday through Friday. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ted S. Warren)
Washington House Democrats elect leadership team for 2023 session
Tacoma Democrat Laurie Jinkins was re-elected for a third time to her position as Speaker of the Washington state House during a caucus reorganization meeting on Monday. House Democrats elected seven leaders during the meeting, including Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle, who will replace Rep. Pat Sullivan as House Majority Leader. Twelve new caucus members also were welcomed to the House Democrats, who managed to hold onto their majority status after the Nov. 8 general election. The Democrats now hold 58 out of the 98 seats. “The people of Washington have again chosen Democrats to lead in our state Legislature, and our caucus is ready to get to work on their behalf,” said Jinkins in a press release. “I want to thank my colleagues for their continued trust and confidence in me. More than ever, our caucus is reflective of the many diverse communities that make up this great state, and that ultimately makes the work we do better.” Continue reading at The Olympian. (Ted S. Warren)
State sees increase in revenue forecast but legislators will likely disagree on how to spend it
Ahead of the next Legislature’s budget writing year, Washington’s tax collections are again higher than expected. Despite concerns that revenues were slowing with a possible recession, the state revenue projections for the budget cycle ending in 2023 has increased by nearly $762 million, according to the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. The Legislature will come back in 2023 and write a budget for the next two years. This forecast suggests they’ll have about $66.2 billion to work with. The last two-year operating budget, which was written in 2021, spent nearly $59 billion plus federal COVID-19 relief funding. As revenue grew even more for the state, the budget grew, too, giving legislators more than $5 billion to adjust the budget the following session. Now, legislators will again have about $4.5 billion more than last year to spend. Continue reading at The Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)
Bellingham Herald
Snowing in Bellingham These are the main roads the city plows
This mixed-use affordable housing project on its way to Bellingham waterfront
Here’s when freezing temperatures, light snow may arrive in Whatcom County
Capital Press
USDA to survey farmers and ranchers for 2022 Census of Agriculture
Everett Herald
Driver shortage prompts Community Transit’s trip cut proposal
Audit: Snohomish County lacks data-driven approach to homeless services
Comment: To change gun culture, look to cigarettes, seat belts
Comment: Kids face daunting gap for behavioral health services
Comment: Future of Native sovereignty and children at stake
Comment: Education builds dreams, but not necessarily for refugees
Comment: Capital gains tax will give back to kids, families
Editorial: Answer for environment, maritime jobs blowing in wind
News Tribune
Sheriff Troyer called cops on newspaper carrier almost 2 years ago. Here’s a timeline
Watch: Jury selection for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s trial livestreamed from court
Tacoma council passes $4 billion budget. How much is for police, homeless and more?
Olympian
Thurston commission OKs rules allowing homeless camps to be permitted with flexibility
Derek Sanders declares victory in Thurston County Sheriff’s race, starts preparing for role
Puget Sound Business Journal
Regional Homelessness Authority makes progress despite controversy
Why the staffing crisis at Washington hospitals is ‘here to stay’
Seattle politicians debate how payroll tax dollars should be spent
Seattle Medium
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
Powwows Allowed Again in State Prisons
U.S. Senator Murray’s New Political Power
Food Insecurity Is Still A Major Concern For Many Families
Different Dispositions on Local Crime Data
Seattle Times
One WA school district helped homeless students graduate. Can others?
Academy warned Tacoma of violent training episode by officer later charged in Manuel Ellis’ death
Editorial: On school safety, status quo is unacceptable
Opinion: Apprenticeships help tear down barriers for women in the workplace
Skagit Valley Herald
Chinook threshold decreased for endangered orcas
Former Mount Vernon mayor dies at age 64
Spokesman Review
Cantwell, McMorris Rodgers at center of year-end push in Congress to protect kids online
Dan Newhouse, Northwest farmers make last-ditch push for farm workforce bill whose fate lies with Crapo, Senate Republicans
Spokane set to receive ‘several million dollars’ as part of finalized settlement with Monsanto over water pollution
Superior Court wants another judge, but the Spokane County commissioners don’t want to pay for it
Getting There: Weather, shortages blamed for delays to Spokane roadwork
Spokane Valley renewing police contract with county Sheriff’s Office
Tri-City Herald
Washington’s newest national park near Tri-Cities honored with tourist passport stamp
Washington State University must acknowledge UI killings are affecting its students too
‘Wave of the future’? New method better breaks down sewage into methane for electricity
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Free COVID-19 at-home testing to continue in Washington through end of year
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee approves $142 million 2023 budget
Chelan County PUD increases contract time, budget for new Service Center cultural resources work
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County commissioners unhappy state agency OKs solar farms
Yakima County receives 152 applications for $155M in federal ARPA funds
Editorial: Politicians should heed voters’ clear message (Braun, Wilcox)
KING 5 TV (NBC)
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They’re not.
Snohomish County cold weather shelters open as low temperatures arrive
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
‘Anybody can be a hero’: Local writer’s comic books promote inclusivity, empower LGBTQ readers
VIDEO: Seattle City Council approves additional mental health funding after Ingraham High School shooting
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Businesses near Westfield Southcenter Mall discuss safety concerns
Q13 TV (FOX)
Reforestation options vary following wildfires
Crosscut
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable? (Liias, Fey)
MyNorthwest
Pierce County Sheriff trial to begin after illness delay
King County has first pediatric flu death in three years
The Stranger
Nelson “Egregiously Misconstrued” Statement from Northwest African American Museum Director
West Seattle Blog
SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers
UPDATE: Sewage leak closes Lincoln Park beach
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday