Clearview Group Partners with FloQast to Help Companies Streamline Accounting Workflows
Both organizations have a history of helping clients improve efficiencies with technology solutions.
After seeing FloQast’s success with Workiva align with our own, we saw a natural opportunity to join forces.”UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearview Group, a full-service management consulting and CPA firm, is announcing a new technology partnership with FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants.
— Jeff Binford, Principal, Clearview Group
The partnership comes on the heels of Workiva’s 2022 Partner of the Year awards, where both Clearview Group and FloQast won their respective categories: Clearview Group as Americas Advisory Partner of the Year and FloQast as Global Technology Partner of the Year. Workiva is a global software-as-a-service company that provides cloud-based connected and reporting compliance platforms that enable the use of connected data and automation of reporting across finance, accounting, risk, and compliance. Both FloQast and Clearview Group have won partnership awards with Workiva for the last three years.
“After seeing FloQast’s success with Workiva align with our own, we saw a natural opportunity to join forces,” says Jeff Binford, Principal, Accounting & Finance at Clearview Group. “This partnership provides an enhanced opportunity for us to achieve our goals of helping our clients’ finance and accounting teams improve their people, process, and technology operations through automation with tailor-made innovative solutions.”
As part of FloQast’s ongoing, rapid growth, the company instituted a partnership program to identify quality leaders in the consulting space that have a knack for technology implementation. This led FloQast to Clearview Group.
“FloQast’s consulting program aims to provide value to accounting teams that are looking for both consulting services and workflow automation,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast, inactive CPA. “Our partnership with Clearview Group brings our joint clients a stand-out technology platform coupled with trusted advisors - empowering teams to get the most out of their technology.”
Accounting teams can get started with FloQast and Clearview today by visiting this link.
About Clearview Group
Clearview Group is an award-winning, dynamic CPA and management consulting firm offering services that are flexible and scalable to meet the specific needs of our clients of all sizes and industries. Committed to providing real solutions that offer practical and efficient improvements to processes, procedures and operations, Clearview Group delivers exemplary client services normally associated with national firms, but with the hands-on, personalized feel of a local firm. Visit https://cviewllc.com/ for more information.
About FloQast
FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,900 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.
