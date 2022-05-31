Clearview Group Wins 2022 Baltimore Business Journal Best Places to Work Award and Achieves Hall of Fame Status
Clearview Group placed in the medium-sized business category for 2022 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year.
Clearview Group has been recognized as a Hall of Fame honoree and a winner in the 2022 Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work competition.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearview Group has been recognized as a Hall of Fame honoree and a winner in the 2022 Baltimore Business Journal's Best Places to Work competition, an awards program presented by the Baltimore Business Journal.
The Baltimore Business Journal's (BBJ) Best Places to Work awards seek to honor companies who provide a great place to work, and this year, 35 finalists and 12 winners were recognized across four company size categories — micro, small, medium and large — based on employee count. The finalists received the strongest scores among the nearly 100 nominated firms. The scores were based on a confidential employee survey given to each company's employees by the BBJ's Best Places to Work research partner, Quantum Workplace.
To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, companies have to have been recognized as at least a finalist for three years in a row. After Hall of Fame induction, companies must take a two-year break from the competition. This was Clearview Group’s second Hall of Fame induction.
“We were already honored to be inducted into the BBJ’s Hall of Fame for the second time. To add a win truly reflects our team’s collective hard work, dedication, and passion for what we do,” says Marla Hiken, director of human resources at Clearview Group. “We’re not a typical CPA firm. We offer an ambitious and engaging environment where employees care about each other and genuinely enjoy being together. We will continue in our relentless pursuit of making Clearview Group a place where our people can thrive.”
“Our focus continues to be on providing the best environment to support our culture,” adds Brian Davis, managing director and CEO. “That culture is comprised solely of the people on our team, so it’s imperative we keep a keen eye on our employees’ ever-changing needs and desires. Our history of recognition in these competitions proves we’re up for the challenge and we take this very seriously.”
About Clearview Group
Clearview Group is an award-winning, dynamic CPA and Management Consulting firm offering services that are flexible and scalable to meet the specific needs of our clients of all sizes and industries. Committed to providing real solutions that offer practical and efficient improvements to processes, procedures and operations, Clearview Group delivers exemplary client services normally associated with national firms, but with the hands-on, personalized feel of a local firm. Visit https://cviewllc.com/ for more information.
About 2022 Baltimore Business Journal Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the Baltimore Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.
