Clearview Group is Named Workiva’s 2022 Americas Advisory Partner of the Year
This Recognition Represents Workiva’s Top Advisory Award for North America
Clearview is the epitome of what a successful partnership could look like after developing expertise of the Workiva platform and devoting time to building trust among our customers.”NORTH AMERICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearview Group, a full-service management consulting and CPA firm, has been named Workiva’s 2022 Americas Advisory Partner of the Year. This year’s award marks the third year of recognition from the global SaaS company, as Clearview was named Workiva’s 2021 and 2020 Mid-Market Advisory Partner of the Year.
“Going from Mid-Market to Americas Advisory Partner of the Year has demonstrated an evolution in this practice from solving mostly mid-market clients’ problems on the East Coast to now helping to solve problems across the nation for businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies,” remarks Mike Molloy, Workiva Practice Director at Clearview Group.
The partnership with Workiva began in 2017 when Clearview was looking for a technology platform to deliver their consulting services. After identifying Workiva as the best solution for Clearview’s clients, this initiative quickly developed into a partnership with Workiva where Clearview started implementing Workiva solutions for Workiva’s clients.
Today, the Workiva Solutions team at Clearview has experts located across the nation – including a management team with a combined 25 years of Workiva product development experience – who are solely dedicated to helping Workiva customers throughout the Americas.
“Clearview is the epitome of what a successful partnership could look like after developing expertise of the Workiva platform and devoting time to building trust among our customers,” The company noted in a blog post. “They deliver exemplary services and help solve complex business problems for our mutual customers thereby driving trust in the marketplace.”
Clearview’s Workiva Solutions team provides implementation and optimization services across all of Workiva’s offerings, including Financial Reporting, ESG, GRC, and Global Statutory Reporting, to Workiva customers in all industries, no matter their location.
“We’ve invested the resources to become solution experts on Workiva’s entire platform,” says Scott Freinberg, Workiva Practice Director at Clearview. “As a result, we’re now implementing all of Workiva’s solutions for some of their most important clients, and that’s what has propelled our success and our winning this award.”
“Part of what drives our firm is our entrepreneurial spirit, and that has really shined in our partnership with Workiva,” adds Brian Davis, Managing Partner and CEO of Clearview Group.
“At Clearview, we focus on the entire ecosystem, from our relationships with Workiva and our clients, to our investment in our staff’s training and go to market strategy,” Davis goes on. “This award is not only evidence of our technical expertise, but it demonstrates that this focus on the entire ecosystem is the best way to maximize our collective potential. This team has adapted and evolved with Workiva’s innovative platform, and we are looking forward to creating even more success with this partnership and our clients in the future.”
About Clearview Group
Clearview Group is an award-winning, dynamic CPA and Management Consulting firm offering services that are flexible and scalable to meet the specific needs of our clients of all sizes and industries. Committed to providing real solutions that offer practical and efficient improvements to processes, procedures and operations, Clearview Group delivers exemplary client services normally associated with national firms, but with the hands-on, personalized feel of a local firm. Visit https://cviewllc.com/ for more information.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.
