Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,187 in the last 365 days.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

headshots of 3 new board members Joe Genovese, Gary Akin, and Jerry Robinson.

New board members Joe Genovese, Gary Akin, and Jerry Robinson

New board members bring business management and philanthropic experience to the table.

We are making an impact every day in the lives of the children we serve and also by building a stronger sense of community among volunteers. I look forward to enhancing these efforts in my new role.”
— Joe Genovese
TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace announced the appointment of three new members to the board of directors, bringing the number of board members to nine.

New board members Jerry Richardson, Joe Genovese, and Gary Akin have extensive experience in business management and philanthropic work. “They each provide additional expertise and knowledge that will further strengthen our organization and prepare us for future growth,” says board member Terry Hosman.

Gary and Joe have volunteered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) since 2018 when they began their SHP journeys as Chapter Presidents in Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona, respectively. Both of their chapters are active and thriving under their leadership.

Jerry has volunteered for the Boy scouts of America for over 30 years. The new board members philanthropic work will prove to be an asset to SHP as they serve alongside the existing BOD.

With their combined expertise, they bring many skills to the board, including marketing, business management, sales, entrepreneurship, and motivational speaking.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that provides beds to kids who don’t have a bed of their own. SHP is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in December and just delivered its 100,000th bed last month.

Anna Marshall
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 208-918-0335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Who we are and what we do!

You just read:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.