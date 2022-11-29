Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

New board members Joe Genovese, Gary Akin, and Jerry Robinson

New board members bring business management and philanthropic experience to the table.

We are making an impact every day in the lives of the children we serve and also by building a stronger sense of community among volunteers. I look forward to enhancing these efforts in my new role.” — Joe Genovese

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace announced the appointment of three new members to the board of directors, bringing the number of board members to nine.New board members Jerry Richardson, Joe Genovese, and Gary Akin have extensive experience in business management and philanthropic work. “They each provide additional expertise and knowledge that will further strengthen our organization and prepare us for future growth,” says board member Terry Hosman.Gary and Joe have volunteered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) since 2018 when they began their SHP journeys as Chapter Presidents in Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona, respectively. Both of their chapters are active and thriving under their leadership.Jerry has volunteered for the Boy scouts of America for over 30 years. The new board members philanthropic work will prove to be an asset to SHP as they serve alongside the existing BOD.With their combined expertise, they bring many skills to the board, including marketing, business management, sales, entrepreneurship, and motivational speaking.About Sleep in Heavenly PeaceSleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that provides beds to kids who don’t have a bed of their own. SHP is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in December and just delivered its 100,000th bed last month.

