Clean Recompression Launches Innovative Pipeline Services Company
Industry experts with a passion for responsible energy engineer an innovative leap forward in pipeline recompression
Clean Recompression’s equipment is engineered to be the most operationally efficient and cost-effective solution to pipeline evacuation.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Recompression today announced it has secured an equity commitment from Tauber Oil Company. The company is introducing breakthrough innovations that deliver pipeline recompression and substantial value to midstream, transmission, and distribution operators. Clean Recompression eliminates the venting and flaring of natural gas pipelines during repair, maintenance, and integrity testing. These solutions are cleaner, have higher capacity, and have a more compact footprint that reduces operator downtime and makes ESG objectives more attainable.
— Zach Shaaban
Clean Recompression’s management team is led by Chief Executive Officer James Hulse and Chief Commercial Officer Zach Shaaban who are both ex-CenterPoint Energy leaders with extensive experience in mobile pipeline services. Hulse and Shaaban designed the venture to specifically solve the growing recompression requirements driven by regulations and corporate ESG objectives. The management team, with their combined expertise, solid reputation, and passion for designing innovative solutions, set out to build Clean Recompression to provide a better customer experience. As they developed the structure of the company, it became clear that current solutions utilizing available equipment were antiquated and/or operationally inefficient.
"Our customers have requirements that continually evolve to meet changing regulations and policies,” said Mr. Hulse when asked about the challenges facing the natural gas pipeline industry. “At Clean Recompression, we innovate to keep pace and stay ahead of those requirements. The elimination of venting and flaring can be achieved in a shorter time, with zero or near zero emissions, and in a compact footprint. The energy transition has placed increased pressure on natural gas pipeline operators. Clean Recompression provides a solution to take the pressure away. When it comes to solutions that deliver more responsible energy, Clean Recompression will be a leader."
A key manifestation of this mission was the design and manufacturing of the equipment. Mr. Shaaban noted, "Clean Recompression’s equipment is engineered to be the most operationally efficient and cost-effective solution to pipeline evacuation. It has a smaller footprint, is lightweight, and is the quietest by design. It is the right tool for the job. Big performance in a smaller more efficient package. Getting the job done faster and putting your pipeline back in service sooner. Combined with our established focus on customer experience, we will help our customers meet their corporate responsibility initiatives and improve efficiencies."
Clean Recompression will be performing pipeline recompression projects across the country in early 2023.
"Tauber Oil is excited to work with Clean Recompression to provide the pipeline industry with innovative solutions to help them reduce emissions while also meeting operational goals,” said Jonathan Tauber, CEO of Tauber Oil. “Working with an experienced team is crucial in any of our investments and Clean Recompression’s team are true industry leaders in mobile pipeline services.”
About Clean Recompression
Clean Recompression, LLC was founded on the core principle of clean responsible energy. Industry experts James Hulse and Zach Shaaban designed the equipment and processes to provide a superior customer experience with recompression and cross-compression for natural gas pipeline operators in North America. This principle is supported by safe operations, reduced pipeline operator downtime, and a hypermobile solution. For more information visit https://cleanrecompression.com/.
About Tauber Oil Company
Founded in 1953 as the first of what would become collectively The Tauber Companies, Tauber Oil Company has experience in marketing and logistics in many petroleum products such as Feedstocks, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids, Carbon Black Feedstocks, Crude Oil, and Petrochemicals. Tauber Oil Company prides itself on superior customer service and honest relationships. Tauber Oil Company is privately held and is currently under the direction of Jonathan Tauber and David Tauber, Jr. For more information, visit https://tauberoil.com/.
Zachary Shaaban
Clean Recompression, LLC
+1 832-626-5117
zach@cleanrecompression.com