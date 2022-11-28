Submit Release
TCAD Releases State Data Profile on Aging Population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) released its annual statewide data profile today featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.

“Those 60 and older represent the fastest growing demographic in Tennessee and this trend is expected to continue,” said James Dunn, TCAD Executive Director. “From grandparents raising grandchildren to those nearing the poverty line due to rising costs, it’s important for the public to have a data-driven picture of what is impacting this significant segment of our population. I hope this year’s profile brings light to problems and provides solutions as we prepare for the future.”

The State Aging Profile is an annual report on Tennessee’s older adult population and the major challenges they face. Included are snapshots of the state’s 95 counties, nine congressional districts, and three grand divisions.

Below are overall highlights from the report:

·      Tennessee’s 60 and older population is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next 10 years.

·      If growth trends continue, those 60 and older will represent 25% of the state’s total population by 2030.

·      38% of adults 60 and older in Tennessee live with a disability.

·      Over 62% of eligible Tennesseans are enrolled in Medicare.

You can view the full 2022 State Aging Profile here.

