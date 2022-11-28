New Haven Barracks / Farm Stand Theft - Update

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION - *UPDATE*

CASE#: 22B5003785

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 approximately 1326 Hours

LOCATION: Old Jerusalem Rd., Leicester, VT

VIOLATION(S):





-Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time



VICTIM: Hannah Sessions AGE: 46 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

**UPDATE**

Based on numerous tips, the person of interest in this incident has been identified. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: **REQUEST FOR INFORMATION**





On 11/26/22 at approximately 10:06 hours, Troopers were notified of a reported theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Rd. in the Town of Leicester. Troopers were advised on 11/25/22 at approximately 13:26 hours the unknown male in the attached picture entered a farm stand owned by Hannah Sessions (46) and stole money from the cash drawer.



