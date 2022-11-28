First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, November 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule for Monday, November 28 includes the following:

Monday, November 28 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.