Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,548 in the last 365 days.

First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, November 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule for Monday, November 28 includes the following: 

Monday, November 28 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will greet representatives from Penland's Christmas Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they deliver Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 

You just read:

First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule: Monday, November 28, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.