CTG Federal Completes Independent C3PAO Assessment for CMMC Level 2

Securing CUI, Empowering Defense

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTG Federal today announced the successful completion of an independent Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 assessment conducted by an authorized C3PAO (CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization). This milestone underscores CTG Federal’s commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and strengthening supply-chain cybersecurity for U.S. Government missions.

CMMC Level 2 is aligned to the security requirements of NIST SP 800-171 and is designed to ensure organizations implement and sustain robust cybersecurity practices for handling CUI. By completing a third-party assessment, CTG Federal further reinforces its ability to support federal customers and prime contractors with compliant, mission-ready delivery across advanced infrastructure, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT programs.

“Completing our CMMC Level 2 C3PAO assessment is an important validation of CTG Federal’s security-first culture and our disciplined approach to protecting our customers’ data,” said Brian Reynolds, President & CEO of CTG Federal. “Our federal customers and partners trust us to operate with rigor, transparency, and accountability. This achievement reflects the investments we’ve made in people, process, and technology to meet the evolving cybersecurity expectations of the Department of War and the broader federal community.”

CTG Federal will continue to mature its cybersecurity program through ongoing governance, continuous monitoring, employee training, and routine control validation to ensure sustained compliance and resilience as requirements evolve.

About CTG Federal

CTG Federal is a U.S.-based, small business, federal IT solutions provider and trusted partner to civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies. We design, integrate, and support mission-ready infrastructure and platforms spanning AI and high-performance computing (HPC), storage and data management, secure networking, and enterprise services. Our teams bring deep experience delivering complex, large-scale deployments in sensitive environments, with a strong focus on cybersecurity, supply-chain risk management, and operational excellence. Through a disciplined, customer-first approach and an ecosystem of leading technology partners, CTG Federal helps government organizations modernize IT, accelerate mission outcomes, and protect critical information.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.