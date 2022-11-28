iCERT - 2023 Board Officers Elected
iCERT Board of Directors re-elects its five current Board Officers to another one-year term.
“I congratulate the 2023 Board Officers and I look forward to working alongside the newly elected Executive Committee during the next year.” ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (iCERT), the nation’s only trade association composed exclusively of commercial public safety technology and response organizations, has elected its Board Officers, which comprise its Executive Committee, for 2023. The iCERT Board of Directors re-elected its five current Board Officers to another one-year term.
— George Kelemen, Executive Director of iCERT
The following iCERT Board Officers were re-elected:
- Chairman: Eric Hagerson, T-Mobile
- Vice-Chairman: Duane Anderson, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc, a JVCKENWOOD Company
- Past Chairman: David Jones, Mission Critical Partners
- Treasurer: Mary Boyd, Intrado
- Secretary: Lynne Houserman, Motorola Solutions
“On behalf of iCERT, I congratulate the 2023 Board Officers and thank each of the iCERT Board Members who were nominated for leadership positions in our organization. I look forward to working alongside the newly elected Executive Committee during the next year to continue to grow iCERT, as well as increase iCERT’s relevance and impact in support of public safety.” The iCERT Board Officers’ new one-year terms begin on January 1, 2023.
About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies:
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.
