Health Information Technology Research Assessing Case Management Communication Trends Now Available Online
2022 Health Information Technology Survey
CMSA and Schooner Strategies Logo
Complimentary Issue Briefs no. 1 on Research Methodology and no. 2 on Case Management Communications Highlight Key Trends from 2012 to 2022
The Case Management Society of America (CMSA), a non-profit organization dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management, and Schooner Strategies, a national consulting firm, have teamed up to sponsor the 2022 version of the health information technology (HIT) survey focusing on medical management systems. CMSA and Schooner have just published the first two 2022 HIT issue briefs:
— Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Schooner Strategies, President and CEO
• Issue Brief 1: Introduction and Methodology
• Issue Brief 2: Communications and Social Media
Click here to review or download the issue briefs. In addition, the first overview of the 2022 research findings is featured in CMSA Today, with a focus on recent communication trends (see pages 24-25).
Future issue briefs will be published over the next six months covering:
• Issue Brief 3: Case Management Functionality, Transitions of Care, and Readmission Prevention
• Issue Brief 4: Case Loads and Patient Engagement Strategies
• Issue Brief 5: Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure, Satisfaction, and the Adoption Curve
• Issue Brief 6: Data Analytics, Return on Investment, and the Value of HIT Systems
• Issue Brief 7: Executive Summary: Key Findings, Conclusions, and A Look Into the Future
“It is interesting to see how some of the communication practices of case managers with their patients have changed over the past 10 years as the digital age takes center stage,” notes “Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Schooner Strategies, President and CEO. “Texting, email, telehealth, video conferencing and patient portals are on the upswing; communication including face-to-face meetings and telephonic-based transactions remain steady; while written letters and facsimiles are on the downswing. In addition, some communication platforms are used less than expected such as remote patient monitoring and smartphone applications. Others such as artificial intelligence-based communications show potential.”
“Issue Brief 2 looks at key communication interfaces with care management software systems,” adds Pat Stricker, RN, who is serving as the survey coordinator. “Although some communication links are not optimized, the interface between care management software systems and patient-based communications holds a lot of promise, including engagement, scheduling, virtual visits, and documentation applications.” “
This is the fourth time that CMSA and Schooner Strategies have teamed up for the Health IT Survey with a focus on medical management. The first three surveys were conducted in 2008, 2010 and 2012. The results of the 2012 survey can be found can be found at www.schoonerstrategies.com, see communications tab and then click on publications page.
About The Case Management Society of America (CMSA) – www.cmsa.org
The Case Management Society of America is an international, non-profit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to the support and development of the profession of case management through educational forums, networking opportunities and legislative involvement. Unique in its composition as an international organization with over 50 affiliated and prospective chapters in a tiered democratic structure, CMSA’s success and strength is its structure as a member-driven society.
About Schooner Strategies – www.schoonerstrategies.com
Schooner Strategies is a leading force in healthcare policy development, accreditation programs, government relations support, operational management, and business development, benefiting dozens of clients since 2007. Schooner arms clients with the tools, resources and industry knowledge to optimize their business mission and goals. Schooner provides the ideas, strategies and tactics to conduct original research, gather vital industry-specific data and acquire important market intelligence and trends information. Schooner also can help clients manage and staff their organizations. The consulting firm is located in downtown historic Annapolis, Maryland.
