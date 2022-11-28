Collectible Model Firearm Brand Honors One Of History’s Most Iconic Guns
After 3 Years Of Development, GoatGuns Releases Model M1 Garand
SPANISH FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Brad Lunt, GoatGuns’ Founder and CEO
Premium, non-firing, collectible model firearm brand, GoatGuns, has long been committed to bringing military history to life. GoatGuns understands that collectibles are one of the most powerful ways to create a direct, lasting connection between past and present. As a result, they have sought to create perfect 1:3 scale models of historically significant firearms to help people develop a more tangible connection to the conflicts of the past and their ongoing significance in the present.
Now, after three years of meticulous development, the Company is finally unveiling its Miniature M1 Garand. The latest in a line of iconic World War II-era weapons including the Colt M1911A1 and Thompson M1A1, this firearm is the perfect addition for collectors and enthusiasts of all kinds.
“Three years is the longest time we have spent developing a model so far,” says Brad Lunt, GoatGuns’ Founder and CEO. “The M1 is such a historically significant gun, especially for us as Americans, and we needed to be sure that we were doing it justice down to the very last detail. It’s more than just a model to us; it’s a living, breathing piece of our history.”
The M1 Garand has achieved legendary status for its role in helping the Allies win WWII, as it was the standard-issue rifle for the United States during that conflict. Described by General George S. Patton, one of the war’s most respected commanders, as “the greatest implement of battle ever devised,” the M1 was distinguished by its semi-automatic capabilities and 8 round magazine, which had a vast advantage over the 5 shot bolt actions of other rifles at the time.
In addition to its well-established historical significance, the M1 Garand has continued to enjoy a privileged place in popular consciousness due to its presence in many WWII-themed video games. Lunt, himself an avid gamer, understands that gamers also tend to be knowledgeable and passionate about these firearms.
“There’s a ton of crossover between gamers and history buffs,” says Lunt. “It’s not unusual to start out as one and then quickly find yourself becoming the other. In either case, accuracy and detail mean a lot to these individuals, and we want to provide them with collectibles that meet and exceed even the highest standards.”
Like all of GoatGuns’ products, the M1 comes packaged as an intricate build-it-yourself kit. This involved, tactile aspect helps buyers foster a deeper connection to their models.
The M1 model also has special significance for veterans and military families, who GoatGuns has always been dedicated to serving. Ever since the brand’s inception, the GoatGuns team has been deeply involved with veterans and the military community at large, creating special custom care packages that help pay respects to those who have served.
“Whether a family has a long tradition of service or is a first-generation military family, firearms like the M1 take on a very special significance,” says Lunt. “They embody history and serve as a reminder of all of those who came before. We are truly honored to provide individuals, regardless of if they have served, with collectibles that can serve as a lifelong source of interest, inspiration, and pride.”
The GoatGuns M1 model can be purchased on Amazon for $59.99.
About GoatGuns
GoatGuns is a premium collectible miniature toy gun model brand with a deep commitment to supporting veterans and military families. The company seeks to create die-cast collectible firearms that are not just models but treasured mementos. These non-shooting 1:3 scale model firearms are specially designed to perfectly recreate their life-sized counterparts at a fraction of the cost. They include a wide variety of models covering an array of historical periods, providing something of deep significance for veterans and active duty members of all ages. The company proudly engages in a variety of programs that give back to veterans, military families, and the community more broadly.
