South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards Economic Development Grants

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded a total of $3.5 million in economic development grants this week for infrastructure improvements for some of South Dakota’s smaller communities and agri-business development. The Transportation Commission had awarded the City of Yankton $500,000 in Industrial Park funds earlier this year.

The economic development grant program funds awarded at the Transportation Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, will improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas within communities. The grants pay for 80 percent of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $600,000.

“These grants are just one of the many opportunities the South Dakota Department of Transportation has available to assist local governments in improving their infrastructure,” said Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without these awards, some of these communities would not have the financial ability to improve access to foster economic development and overall quality of life.”

Communities receiving grant awards this year include the following:

Community Access Grants:

• City of De Smet - $600,000 for Calumet Avenue, 1st Avenue, 2nd Street, and 3rd Street which serves the downtown business area

• City of Salem - $600,000 for Hollister Avenue and Douglas Street which serves a business area

• City of Kimball - $600,000 for Main Street which serves the main business district

• City of Parkston - $600,000 for 1st and Elm Streets which serves a business area and the elevator

• City of Dell Rapids - $450,000 for 3rd Street and Orleans Avenue which serves a business area

• City of Volga - $450,000 for Samara Avenue which serves a business area

Agri-Business Grant:

• Sverdrup Township - $216,000 for 251st Street in Minnehaha County which serves Driftwood Dairy

Additional grant program information and the application process are available on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/transportation-economic-development-grants or by contacting Paula Huizenga, Grants Program Engineer, at 605-773-6253.

