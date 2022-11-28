SYNERGIA MEDICAL STRENGTHENS ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF DAN SCHERRER AS COO

Synergia Medical announced today the appointment of Dan Scherrer as Chief Operating Officer who brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device field.

Belgium, November 28, 2022 – Synergia Medical, a preclinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), the first non-metal optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, today announced the appointment of Dan Scherrer as Chief Operating Officer. Dan Scherrer brings over 20 years of experience manufacturing, supply chain, quality management and product development in the medical device field.

"I am thrilled to have joined the Synergia Medical team as we complete the GLP non-clinical health and safety studies for our breakthrough NAO.VNS treatment in 2023. I look forward to working with the team to develop and prepare for First In Human trials and bring the treatment to epilepsy patients as soon as possible.” said Dan Scherrer, Chief Operating Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the management team. His wide and valuable experience in developing medical device operations is key to developing our operations and to starting First In Human trials in early 2024.” declared Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical.

Dan Scherrer, Chief Operating Officer

Before joining Synergia Medical, Dan has held operational management positions in medical device companies such as DePuy Spine (a Johnson & Johnson company), Synthes, Biwi and iSTAR Medical. Prior to that, Dan worked for 6 years in the automotive and electronics industries. His operational responsibilities included global supply chain management, global manufacturing, product development, engineering, procurement and logistics. Dan also has experience in prototyping, testing and quality systems, as well as extensive, multi-site, operational experience in various environments such as start-up, ramp up, and corporations.

Dan is a Swiss national with an Engineering degree in electronics and physics from the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, and is a certified Six Sigma Black belt.

About Epilepsy and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the 4th most common neurological disorder after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease affecting 65 million people worldwide. The conventional medical treatment is with anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) but 30% of the epileptic population see their symptoms poorly controlled with drugs and continue to have seizures that impair their health and daily life despite medication intake. Diagnosis: DRE (drug-resistant epilepsy).

About NAO.VNS – Optoelectonics for Vagus Nerve Stimulation

NAO.VNS is a new generation metal free neurostimulator that can reduce and stop epileptic seizures by stimulation of the vagus nerve (VNS), by using a new technology of materials to improve patients’ life. Optoelectronics send safe, personalized neural stimulation pulses in a magnetic field to the Vagus Nerve. Neural stimulation is a clinically proven solution and the last resort for these patients. It involves the implantation of a small pacemaker connected to leads that deliver mild electric signals to targeted nerves or brain cells. NAO.VNS uses optical fibers and glass cover, instead of metal wires and casing.

About Synergia Medical – www.synergia-medical.com

Synergia Medical is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), the first non-metal optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy. More than 1.15 million patients are currently waiting for an effective treatment representing an estimated obtainable market of c.€20 billion. First-In-Human trials are expected in 2023.

Operational since 2015, Synergia Medical is based in Belgium employing more than 25 employees. It was founded by Attila Borbath CEO and Pascal Doguet the inventor of NAO.VNS. The company holds a portfolio of 9 patents in 15 families.

