The Neuron Announces Partnership with Place Exchange

Beaverton, Oregon, December 5th, 2022 The Neuron, a leading global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for agencies and advertisers, today announced that it is partnering with Place Exchange, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic OOH media.

The partnership, which brings together two innovative technology platforms, enables The Neuron users to access Place Exchange’s unmatched supply of global premium OOH inventory.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global DOOH inventory through their easy-to-use platform that helps connect brands and audiences by delivering relevant messages at the moment of engagement.

Dima Nammari, COO at The Neuron, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Place Exchange as our new partner, bringing their rich array of DOOH publishers across all venues and formats to our platform and providing our clients with access to Place Exchange’s premium inventory at scale. We especially value Place Exchange’s position as an independent and agnostic SSP. In combination with our leading-edge demand-side technology, we are able to provide our customers with a compelling set of tools and intelligence to deliver a competitive advantage for their DOOH campaigns.”

Over the past year, Place Exchange has expanded from the US and Canada into several new international markets across Latin America and Europe, and has assembled one of the largest independent footprints of OOH media in the UK. This partnership further extends Place Exchange’s reach to demand partners around the globe.

Nick Bennett, SVP, Partnerships at Place Exchange, commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Neuron in opening up programmatic OOH to more agencies and brands, including many shared clients in the UK, to engage with our supply partners on a global scale.”

About The Neuron – Experts in Programmatic Digital Out of Home Advertising

Founded in 2020, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium global inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds to provide fast, hyper-contextual targeting for client campaigns.

The Neuron’s self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies, enables their clients to integrate DOOH into their overall marketing campaign mix to drive leads and increase sales results.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com.