Ross Wilson

The Neuron, a global programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) DSP platform, today announced the appointment of their new UK Sales Director, Ross Wilson.

We are excited to welcome Ross to our growing team in the UK. His experience, expertise and client-centric approach ensures that our clients can benefit from his amazing wealth of knowledge.” — Dima Nammari , COO of The Neuron

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neuron Appoints New Head of Sales for the UK

The Neuron, a global programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) DSP platform, today announced the appointment of their new UK Sales Director, Ross Wilson.

Wilson is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience working across the radio and OOH landscape.

“I am delighted to be joining The Neuron on this exciting journey. We are now live within the UK and Europe and following the success we have seen across the USA, the future of Programmatic Digital OOH is such an exciting space to be in.

The DOOH landscape is growing rapidly and programmatic is leading that growth. The Neuron’s platform is truly changing the market with its ability to take a campaign as local or as global as you want all within a few clicks. With the platform’s high-tech targeting ability and choice of over 460,000 digital screens it is perfect for those who want to run their very first campaign as well as the more advanced users”, said Wilson.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory through their self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies. Their easy to use platform enables their clients to buy, manage and plan their DOOH, advertising in real-time to drive leads and increase sales results.

“We are excited to welcome Ross to our growing team in the UK. His experience, expertise and client-centric approach ensures that our clients can benefit from his amazing wealth of knowledge to extend their reach and engagement with their audience and maximise their marketing spend. We want DOOH to be open and available to everyone who wants to make it part of their marketing mix”, commented Dima Nammari , COO of The Neuron

With a global inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds, The Neuron can provide fast, precision-planning and hypercontextual targeting for campaigns, enabling clients to make informed decisions which can be adapted rapidly to their audiences’ changing behaviours. Real-time reporting ensures a measurable ROI.



About The Neuron

Founded in 2018, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium inventory to enable agencies and SMBs to buy, manage and plan their digital out of home advertising in real-time.

The Neuron has one sole focus: to provide their clients with data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory for OOH advertising. Their self-serve platform for SMBs coupled with tailored services for agencies help businesses integrate DOOH into their omnichannel marketing campaign mix to increase performance and ROI.