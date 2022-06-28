Global Programmatic DOOH Platform Launches the DOOH Design Studio

The Neuron, a leading global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for Agencies and SMBs, announces the release of its DOOH Design Studio.

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon, 28th June 2022 The Neuron, a leading global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for Agencies and SMBs, today announced the release of its DOOH Design Studio.

The DOOH Design Studio is a specialist digital billboard creative design studio. The Studio, provides vertical-specific, ready-made design templates for use across the entire DOOH advertising network. The exclusive templates have been created by DOOH design experts using proven techniques to maximize campaign recall and with a wide range of designs to choose from and the ability to customize the text, font and color, the DOOH Design Studio enables marketing campaigns to be deployed within minutes – even for complete beginners.

“At The Neuron, we are committed to our clients and their success which is why we developed the DOOH Design Studio. All of our advertising templates are provided completely free of charge representing a huge saving on design budgets, and once our clients have created their campaign, the Ad design remains licence-free for our clients to use as long as they wish.

We want businesses to be able to promote themselves quickly, in a cost-effective way, placing the power of advertising in the hands of our clients and giving them a competitive advantage. The Neuron’s DOOH Design Studio does just that. It opens DOOH up to everyone and our range of vertical-specific templates is growing rapidly in response to client demand”.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global premium inventory through their easy-to-use platform. The platform enables clients to buy, manage and plan their DOOH advertising in real time to drive leads and increase sales results, whilst its precision data targeting helps connect brands and audiences by delivering relevant messages at the moment of engagement.

About The Neuron - Experts in Programmatic Digital Out of Home Advertising

Founded in 2020, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds to provide fast, hyper-contextual targeting for client campaigns.

The Neuron’s self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies, enables their clients to integrate DOOH into their overall marketing campaign mix to drive leads and increase sales results.