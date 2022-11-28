Sustainability in Footwear

Brazilian Footwear Grupo Ramarim Calçados Beira Rio

How Brazilian Companies Have Become the Industry Leaders

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having the most sustainable footwear industry in the world, Brazil provides a qualified and experienced workforce with a robust supply chain that helps streamline a sustainable manufacturing process. From January- August of this year, Brazilian factories shipped 14.35 million pairs of shoes to the United States, which generated US$ 246.3 million, an increase of +57.2% in volume and +84.6% in revenue in relation to the same period last year.

Right now, the market is in an unprecedented moment, where the appreciation of the human being and its direct relationship with the planet are inseparable. In order to match that reality, sustainability has remained a foundational aspect of Brazilian footwear manufacturers. Ramarim and Calçados Beira Rio are both companies that prioritize sustainability in every step of their productions.

Both companies are a part of Sustainable Origin, the only ESG and sustainability certification in the world aimed at companies in the footwear chain, and Brazilian Footwear, a program to promote Brazilian footwear exports maintained by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Sustainable Origin is much more than just a certification seal. It offers a complete system and guide for participating companies to achieve their objectives and goals on all fronts of sustainability in five areas: economic, social, cultural, environmental, and sustainability management.

Haroldo Ferreira, executive president of Abicalçados, highlights the industry impact of companies prioritizing sustainability in their practices, noting that, “the company that invests in sustainability, in addition to its environmental contribution, brings credibility to the brand through its commitment to nature.” In line with this sentiment, Abicalçados continues to represent the national footwear industry and advocate for better production conditions in Brazil and seek the environmentally safe option at every point of production.

“Sustainable Origin translates what the footwear production chain already does in terms of sustainability and instigates more and more companies to engage in this movement for a better future,” explains Cristian Schlindwein, Project Manager of Abicalçados. Schlindwein highlights that “in addition to the environmental dimension, the program certifies companies that act in accordance with human rights.”

Founded in 1962, Ramarim has integrated sustainability into their strategic scope, ranging from consumption of energy from renewable sources, recycling and correct disposal of waste, and application of components with recycled and less polluting materials. Gerson Luis Wirth, Environment and Engineering Specialized Services in Occupational Medicine Supervisor, highlights that “all waste produced by the company is reused in its products and 100% of its energy comes from renewable sources.” The company also invests in technology with lower energy consumption to continue decreasing its environmental footprint.

Ramarim shoes are made using e-polymer resins of PVC/PS/ABS/EVA, natural rubber, natural leather, laminated in PU/PVC with cotton base, and woven fabrics made from organic cotton. Packaging uses paper and cardboard, with cardboard being used for both packaging and mounting insoles.

For over 45 years, Calçados Beira Rio’s core values have centered around the environment. Efficiency and energy transition are essential pillars of their actions toward sustainability. “In conjunction with the Brazilian Institute of Footwear Technology, we developed a booklet of restricted substances, describing national and international procedures, guidelines, and laws that restrict or prohibit certain chemicals and substance used in processes, inputs, or products,” explains Marcio Oliveira, Sales Manager of Calçados Beira Rio. “After defining these parameters, training and education began for the internal teams and company suppliers, culminating in a Commitment Agreement signed by all to comply with the provisions in the booklet,” Oliveira adds.

Calçados Beira Rio is made up of 8 brands for men, women, and children to meet their fashion and footwear needs. Shoes are composed of 93% recycled materials, made using biodegradable bagasse (sugar cane) fiber for shoe soles, and eco-sustainable fabrics like recycled cotton, and polyester. 100% of the bushings, brown paper, and plastic used for packaging are also recycled materials. All suppliers of virgin raw materials are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), guaranteeing the ecologically correct provenance of all the wood used in the production of their packing paper. ABS materials and residual shavings are used for the heels and EVA shavings from the manufacturing process are used in both soles and insoles.