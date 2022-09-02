Fall/Winter 22 Shoe Trends - Straight from Brazil

Pegada FW22

2022 footwear takes a page out of the distinctive styles of the early aughts, reinventing the classic silhouettes with a modern twist.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping footwear modern relies on more than just creativity but also the integration of modern values, especially when it comes to sustainability in our products. Brazilian footwear designers have taken note, meeting the fashion needs of their customers without sacrificing their values. Read on for five of the footwear trends we’re expected to see fall and winter 2022.

TREND 1: WESTERN

Cowboy boots serve both fashion and function this fall. With their iconic silhouettes finding a home outside of the countryside, these styles add a unique touch to the cold weather staple, the boot. With styles ranging from croc-embossed leather to dyed suede with embroidery, there is a cowboy boot for every style, giving everyone the opportunity to put their own spin on this trend.

TREND 2: SHEARLING & BOOTS

Staying warm without sacrificing style is the name of the game this winter and the best of both worlds is found in the fuzzy warmth of shearling accents and boots. Made from a variety of fabrics, ranging from suede and synthetic materials to leather with a wool lining, shearling is the perfect addition to your wardrobe as the temperature drops this winter.

TREND 3: PLATFORMS

The iconic shoe of the 1970s has been reinvented with a modern twist for 2022. Even as temperatures drop, platforms stack themselves higher and higher with candy-coated colors and personal touches like extra straps and buckles. Platforms are a comfortable way to add height and a statement piece to every outfit, soaking up the last few weeks of summer with style.

TREND 4: PREPPY CLASSICS

No matter how long it’s been since you’ve sat in a classroom, the preppy trend is for everyone. Updating timeless back-to-school style with textured fabrics and silk scarf ankle straps, there’s room for everyone at this table. Adding a heel to the menswear staple of penny loafers adds a feminine touch to a lasting piece of footwear for the years to come.

TREND 5: DRESS UP

After the last few years, everyone is looking for the next party to dress up for. Styles with sparkle and shine add vibrance to every night out. Sequins and studs on varying styles, from sandals, to boots, make going out a year-round event. Beira Rio offers rhinestones and bright colors on the simple silhouette of the mule sandal while Carrano lights up the cool nights with a knee-high black boot, guaranteed to be the star of the show. This statement is here to stay and brings disco into the 21st century.