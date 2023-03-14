North American fairs are expected to generate US$ 7.6 million for Brazilian shoemakers

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest international market for Brazilian footwear, a determinant for the growth of exports in the sector, received, between February 12th and 23rd, another edition of the United States Trade Promotion Circuit. In total, four U.S. fairs are expected to generate more than US$ 7.6 million for 29 Brazilian footwear brands supported by Brazilian Footwear, a program to promote exports in the sector maintained by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The report adds business carried out on site and that were aligned in the events.

Abicalçados' Commercial Promotion Analyst, Paola Pontin, points out that the same circuit, in the same period of 2022, generated US$ 5.6 million. “We had a 26% growth in business, which corroborates the good moment of Brazilian footwear in the United States market”, she evaluates. According to her, in the four events there were almost a thousand contacts, most of them unprecedented, not only with major North American players, but also from Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. The forecast, according to a report by Abicalçados, is that more than 388 thousand pairs of shoes will be marketed depending on the participations.

The first stop was at Playtime NY in New York from February 12th to 14th. At the fair, which sells collections of children's shoes, the brands Cartago Kids, Dalai Kids, Ipanema Kids, Mini Melissa and Planet Sea reported business in the order of US$ 93 thousand, between on-site and aligned at it. Subsequently, the brands Actvitta, Beira Rio, BR Sports, Carrano, Cartago, Ipanema, Klin, Melissa, Mini Melissa, Modare Ultraconforto, Moleca, Molekinha, Molekinho, Pegada, Savelli, Schutz, Vizzano and Zinzane participated in Magic/Project Las Vegas, between the 13th and 15th of February. According to Abicalçados' report, more than US$ 2.9 million should be generated between on-site and aligned businesses.

Organized by the trade representatives of the southeastern United States, The Atlanta Shoe Market in Atlanta took place between February 18th and 20th and is expected to generate US$ 2.4 million in business. "Atlanta Shoe Market is one of the fastest growing fairs in the United States, both for the cost-benefit provided - it is considered a fair with more affordable investments - and for the ability to market large volumes,” says Abicalçados' analyst, highlighting that the Brazilian delegation was the main among the foreign ones present at the event. The fair was attended by Brazilian brands Azillê, Bottero, Carrano, Cartago, Cartago Kids, Ipanema, Ipanema Kids, Melissa, Mini Melissa, Pegada, Petite Jolie, Piccadilly, Quick Shoes, Renata Mello, Schutz and Suzana Santos.

Ending the Commercial Promotion Circuit in the United States, Magic NY, in New York, took place between February 21st and 23rd. Adding business carried out on site and aligned at it, the show should generate US$ 2.2 million for the Brazilian brands Actvitta, Beira Rio, BR Sports, Carrano, Modare Ultraconforto, Moleca, Molekinha, Molekinho, Petite Jolie, Vizzano and Zinzane.

Evaluation

The Export Manager of Calçados Beira Rio, Márcio Oliveira, points out that the participation was important, within the expansion strategy in the North American market. “Our focus in the United States is the Latino community. For the purpose, the events and the support of Brazilian Footwear are fundamental. We had a great visitation in the fairs in which we participated, being at least 10% of the contacts brand new. In addition to buyers from the United States, we have received many Latin American players, especially from Ecuador, Panama and Puerto Rico”, says Oliveira, stressing that the company's sustainability characteristics have been decisive for its good performance in the international market.

Pegada was also satisfied with the great visitation and, above all, with the quality of the visitors. According to the company's Export analyst, Bruna Oliveira dos Santos, as the brand is building its image in the market, participation in the events is strategic. "Las Vegas was surprising. And, for the first time, we invested more in communication at the Pegada booth in Atlanta, which generated good results”, evaluates the analyst, adding that the North American Southeast Fair is, today, the main one in the United States within Pegada's commercial strategy, which is to reach smaller stores with local representatives, in order to make the brand known in the local market.

Debuting on the circuit, more specifically at the Atlanta Shoe Market, Quick Shoes, which presents professional and safety footwear, could understand how the representative market works in the United States. “It was a very important participation. Our initial expectation was for contacts with local distributors, but it went beyond that. We were able to understand the functioning of the representation in that market and we have great expectations for future business”, says the representative of the company Márcio Yamaguchi.

Exports

The North American market, historically, is the main one for the Brazilian footwear industry abroad. In January, according to data prepared by Abicalçados, 1.26 million pairs were shipped there for US$ 23.4 million, 9.5% less than in the same month of 2022.