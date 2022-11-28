Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,423 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Expected Economic Impact and Outcomes on Singapore Following United States' and India's Upgraded Ties with ASEAN to Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships

 

QUESTION

 

Mr Desmond Choo: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs with the United States and India upgrading ties with ASEAN to comprehensive strategic partnerships level (a) what is the expected economic impact for Singapore; and (b) what are the specific areas of deepened collaboration expected between Singapore and the two countries respectively.

 

 

REPLY

 

1        The establishment of the ASEAN-India and the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships (CSPs) were sought by both Dialogue Partners, and will build on their longstanding and multi-faceted relations with ASEAN to deliver more meaningful, substantive, and mutually beneficial cooperation. Singapore welcomed both CSPs, especially the contributions by both India and the US towards an open, inclusive, peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

 

 

2        Singapore and ASEAN will benefit economically from the CSPs. With India, ASEAN will commence reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to make it more user-friendly, simple, and trade-facilitative to facilitate stronger trade and investment flows. With the US, ASEAN will benefit from new initiatives, such as the ASEAN-US Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Initiative and the ASEAN-US Platform for Infrastructure and Connectivity. ASEAN and the US will further cooperation in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network and strengthen ASEAN’s public health infrastructure through the ASEAN-US Health Futures Initiative.

 

 

3        Through these CSPs, Singapore can deepen collaboration with India in important areas such as regional connectivity, cybersecurity, and the digital economy to benefit our businesses and people. For the US, we hope to work together to support ASEAN’s clean energy transition, strengthen the region’s energy security and grid resilience, and establish low-carbon energy solutions and green energy infrastructure.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 NOVEMBER 2022

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Expected Economic Impact and Outcomes on Singapore Following United States' and India's Upgraded Ties with ASEAN to Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.